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'All hail Dusty': Michigan believes it has best coach in country, 'absolutely' deserving of bigger contract

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie1 hour agoCSayf23
Dusty May
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May watches his team cut down the nets in Chicago. (Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CHICAGO — Michigan Wolverines basketball players, coaches and fans went wild at the United Center, celebrating a 95-62 Elite Eight win over Tennessee and berth to the Final Four. Soaking it all in under the basket while his team cut down the nets, out of the spotlight for that moment, was a grinning Dusty May, the program's second-year head coach who's headed to his second Final Four in four years, having gone there with Florida Atlantic in 2023.

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