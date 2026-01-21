Recap and box score: Michigan basketball routs Indiana, 86-72

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball earned its third-straight victory by beating Indiana, 86-72, Tuesday evening at Crisler Center. The Maize and Blue are 17-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines missed 11 free throws and committed 13 turnovers, but were a plus-16 in the rebounding margin and made 10 threes in a clinical victory.

Here’s a recap of how the game unfolded.

First half

Michigan’s defensive intensity was ramped up early on, with Indiana missing its first 8 shots from the field and not scoring until a layup at the 14:29 mark. At that point, Michigan led 9-2 thanks to a red-hot start from junior point guard Elliot Cadeau, who scored seven of those and then nailed his second three of the game minutes later to put the Maize and Blue ahead 12-4.

Freshman guard Trey McKenney walked into a three to put Michigan up 17-4 at the 11:44 mark, at which point Indiana head coach Darian DeVries called timeout. The Hoosiers just saw Michigan go on an 8-0 run and hasn’t made a field goal in 2:45, starting off 1-of-13 from the field.

At the 7:49 media timeout, 24 of the 37 field goal attempts by the two teams combined were from three-point distance, with Michigan shooting 6-of-12 and Indiana making 2 of its 12 tries. The Wolverines led 28-13, after graduate guard Nimari Burnett drilled a deep triple from the left wing.

Indiana started to hit some shots, after a cool start. The Hoosiers hit 6 of 7 field goals for a stretch and only trailed by 10 points — 33-23 — at the 3:52 mark. Michigan helped off of guard Conor Enright, who made them pay with a couple threes. The Wolverines were dominating most facets but had 7 turnovers, including 4 in six minutes from senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr.

Michigan was holding itself back from really punishing Indiana, going 1-of-8 from the free throw line, with two misses on the front end of one-and-ones. The Wolverines drew 10 personal fouls but didn’t take advantage. On top of that, U-M had 9 turnovers for the half.

However, Michigan did a lot right, outrebounding Indiana, 24-8, with 8 offensive boards that led to 9 second-chance points. Michigan also shot 57 percent from the field with 7 made threes.

After leading by 17 at one point, U-M held a 40-29 advantage at halftime, following a nice drive and finish from Cadeau right before the buzzer sounded.

Second half

Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg was quiet in the first half, with only 2 points, but he heated up in the second. Lendeborg had 2 early-half assists, before knocking down a deep three from the top of the key with the assist to junior center Aday Mara, who drew help down low. The Wolverines led 48-33 at that point, with DeVries calling a timeout just two minutes into the half.

Big man Sam Alexis had all six of Indiana’s second-half points at the under-16 media timeout, keeping the Hoosiers within striking distance. Michigan led 50-35.

Michigan took a 20-point lead when Lendeborg hit Burnett for a left-corner triple, Michigan up 57-37 with around 14 minutes to play. The Wolverines had made 6 of their first 9 field goal attempts of the half, including 3 threes.

Michigan started to pull away, going on a 9-1 run to swell the lead to 65-40 after back-to-back layups from McKenney and Lendeborg, who had 9 points in the first eight minutes of the half, and later a make at the rim by Gayle and free throw by Tschetter.

It took Indiana forward Tucker DeVries until the 7:43 mark of the second half to score his first points, splashing a deep three from the left wing to bring Indiana within 19 points, 70-51. The Wolverines were still defending well but hadn’t made a field goal in four minutes, going 0-of-6 in that stretch.

Michigan went cold shooting (from the field, still getting to the line), and Indiana crawled back into the game, with DeVries nailing 2 more threes after his first one, the second to make it a 77-61 game. But Michigan forced a steal soon thereafter, and Burnett hit Lendeborg for a one-handed jam off the lob to go up 79-61 with 3:56 to go.

A DeVries triple cut it to 14 points with 2:04 remaining, but Mara found Lendeborg on a cut for a finish on the rim to push the lead out to 81-65 with 1:36 to go, essentially ending the Hoosiers’ upset bid despite it becoming a 12-point game with 18 seconds to go.

Michigan huyng on to win, 86-72.

Michigan vs. Indiana box score