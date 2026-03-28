Michigan basketball blows past Alabama in 90-77 win, advances to Elite Eight for first time since 2021

CHICAGO, Ill. — No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2021, coming back from down two points at half to win, 90-77, over No. 4 seed Alabama Friday night at the United Center. The Maize and Blue are 34-3 overall and will take on the winner of No. 6 seed Tennessee and No. 2 Iowa State.

First half

Alabama went 9-of-24 from three-point range in the first half, while Michigan was hot at 8-of-15. The Wolverines, however, went 8-of-21 on twos, struggling to finish around the rim.

Michigan had a tough time guarding the three-point line early, with big man Aiden Sherrell making 2 three-pointers and guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. drilling one. Michigan junior guard Elliot Cadeau, meanwhile, had a pair of clean triple tries that rattled in and out, and the Wolverines trailed 11-4 at the under-16 media timeout. Cadeau and graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who picked up an early foul at the 17:30 mark, each had strong takes and finishes at the rim to account for the Wolverines’ points.

Out of the media timeout, head coach Dusty May drew up a play for Lendeborg to get an open three, and he drained it (11-7, Alabama). After trailing 11-2, Michigan ripped off a 9-0 run, and then held a two-point lead, 17-15, after freshman guard Trey McKenney‘s second three of the game at the 12-minute mark. Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. answered it with a three of his own to put the Crimson Tide up 18-17 ahead of the under-12 media timeout.

Both teams were extremely hot shooting for a stretch, with Alabama making more threes. The Crimson Tide made 8 of its 17 triple tries when it led 38-33 at the 5:02 media timeout (compared to 5-of-12 on twos). Michigan was scoring, too, making 5 of its last 7 field goals, but all but one of those makes were two-pointers. Cadeau finally saw a jumper go down, from the mid-range, and then drilled a three, as Alabama was playing off of him to start the game.

McKenney continued his strong play with a tough take through contact to make a layup in transition, placing MIchigan down 38-37 at the 4:06 mark. On the ensuing defensive possession, though, Cadeau picked up his second personal foul. He came out of the game at that point.

Michigan surged to a 14-3 run after trailing 38-33, going up 47-41 with 1:58 remaining. Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. was a huge spark, with two threes and a late-shot clock runner during that span.

Alabama answered, though, with six-straight points from Philon, capitalizing off of two missed bunnies by sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. on the other end.

The game was tied up at 47-47 with 31.3 seconds on the clock, and Michigan had possession coming out of an Alabama use-it-or-lose-it timeout. Mara missed a hook shot, and Philon came down and drew a foul on Gayle. He made both free throws in the single bonus to put the Crimson Tide up 49-47 at the half, ending on an 8-0 run.

Second half

Michigan started out the half with a flurry, with Lendeborg scoring the first five points to take a 52-49 lead. He had a steal on an Alabama inbound pass and fired a perfect pass to graduate guard Nimari Burnett, who two-handed slam the fast-break finish. Alabama called timeout down 54-51 at the 17:04 mark.

The push continued for Michigan, with defense igniting its offense. The Wolverines started the half on an extended 23-11 surge to go up 70-60. At the 12:09 media timeout, Michigan had made its last 7 field goal attempts. Gayle continued his hot shooting with a three-pointer to put the Wolverines up 65-57, and Lendeborg was the catalyst, at that point with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists at that juncture.

Michigan got the lead out to 75-60 — its largest of the game — with just over nine minutes remaining, with McKenney making free throws. Alabama cut into it ahead of the under-8 media timeout, when the Wolverines were shooting 44 percent from the field compared to 25 percent from the Crimson Tide in the second half.

Michigan took a punch from Alabama, which scored seven-straight points, and returned the favor with a 6-0 run to push the lead back out to 81-67. At the 4:09 mark, Cadeau hit a three-pointer to go up 84-70, and it was 84-72 at the 3:36 media break. The Maize and Blue held Alabama to 28 percent shooting from the field in the second half to that point.

The Wolverines controlled the end of the game, Alabama missing threes. Lendeborg made a free throw to make it 88-74 with just over a minute to go. Gayle had a layup on a pass from Cadeau to get Michigan to a 90-74 lead with 53 seconds on the clock.

The Wolverines closed out the 90-77 victory after Alabama called off the dogs.

Michigan vs. Alabama box score