By the numbers on Dusty May's incredible two-year run at Michigan

Dusty May is leaving Michigan Wolverines basketball to become the head coach of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Here’s a by the numbers look back at his two-year career in Ann Arbor.

By the numbers: Dusty May’s career at Michigan

.831 Winning percentage for Dusty May in two seasons at Michigan, the best in the first two years of a Wolverine head coach’s tenure and of any in program history. He’s ahead of George Veenker (.745 from 1929-31), Steve Fisher (.692 from 1989-97), Bill Frieder (.680 from 1981-89), E.J. Mather (.671 from 1920-28), Ozzie Cowles (.667 from 1947-48), John Beilein (.650 from 2008-19), Johnny Orr (.649 from 1969-80) and others.

1st Nationally is where Michigan finished the season in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency ratings. The Wolverines were No. 12 in Dusty May’s first season.

2-Year career for May at Michigan, the shortest tenure for a head coach at the program since Osborne Cowles from 1946-48.

2 Big Ten championships in two seasons for Michigan head coach Dusty May, the tournament in 2025 and regular season in 2026, more than any other program and coach in the conference. May won the program’s second national championship to cap off the 2026 campaign, with 1989 being the other.

3 Scholarship players remained on the Michigan roster through the coaching change from Juwan Howard to Dusty May in Nimari Burnett, Jace Howard and Will Tschetter. In his first two years, May added 10 transfers and eight high school recruits to the roster.

5 Michigan coaches have been named Big Ten Coach of the Year, with Dusty May receiving the honor from the media in 2025-26. The others are Johnny Orr (1974, ‘77), Bill Frieder (1985), John Beilein (2014) and Juwan Howard (2021).

5 All-Big Ten selections for Michigan in two seasons under Dusty May: Vladislav Goldin (first team, media; second team, coaches) and Danny Wolf (second team, media and coaches) in 2024-25 and Yaxel Lendeborg (first team, media and coaches), Morez Johnson Jr. (second team, media; third team, coaches) and Aday Mara (third team, coaches and media) in 2025-26.

6 Michigan leaders have been tabbed National Coach of the Year, with Dusty May collecting the Henry Iba Award by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association of America in 2025-26. The other Michigan head coaches to be named National Coach of the Year are Dave Strack (1965), Johnny Orr (1976, ‘77), Bill Frieder (1985), Steve Fisher (1992) and Juwan Howard (2021).

7 Consensus first-team All-America citations for Michigan basketball players, including forward Yaxel Lendeborg in 2025-26, with Cazzie Russell (1965 and 1966), Rickey Green (1977), Gary Grant (1988), Chris Webber (1993) and Trey Burke (2013) being the other occurrences.

7-2 Record for Dusty May against Michigan’s two primary Big Ten rivals: Ohio State (5-0) and Michigan State (2-2).

8 Active college basketball coaches have made multiple Final Four appearances, with Dusty May (2023 at FAU, 2026 at Michigan) in a group alongside Michigan State’s Tom Izzo (8), St. John’s University’s Rick Pitino (5), Arkansas’ John Calipari (4), Kansas’ Bill Self (4), UConn’s Dan Hurley (3), Houston’s Kelvin Sampson (2) and Gonzaga’s Mark Few (2).

12-3 NCAA Tournament record with four appearances for Dusty May. That .800 winning percentage would rank second all time behind UCLA’s John Wooden if he qualified by meeting the 20-game threshold.

19 Big Ten regular-season wins for Michigan in 2025-26, the most by any team in the conference’s history. The Wolverines beat all 17 other programs, avenging the lone regular-season loss to Wisconsin by topping the Badgers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal. Dusty May-led teams now hold the record for the most wins in a conference season in two different leagues: Conference USA (18 in 2023) and Big Ten (19 in 2026).

26 Wins for Michigan in the two years before Dusty May took over compared to 64 the last two seasons — a 38-win difference. Going from 8-24 in 2023-24 to 27-10 in 2024-25 marked the greatest one-year turnaround in program history (plus-19).

37 Wins in 2025-26 set Michigan’s program record. Dusty May also has the record for the most wins in a season at Florida Atlantic with 35 in 2023.

64 Wins for Dusty May, the most by any head coach at a college basketball program, tied with John Calipari at Kentucky from 2009-11. May has a 64-13 record with the Maize and Blue.

189-82 Career record for Dusty May as a head coach, winning 69.7 percent of his games. May has had a winning record in all eight seasons (six at FAU, two at Michigan).