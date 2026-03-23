Catching up with Charlie May on special Michigan season, his father's second year in Ann Arbor, pet chickens, future plans

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Charlie May — the son of second-year head coach Dusty May — appeared in a pair of NCAA Tournament wins over the weekend, after returning from a thumb injury that sidelined the walk-on for the majority of the season.

TheWolverine.com caught up with Charlie May for a Q&A to discuss the team’s special season, his father’s second year in Ann Arbor and more.

The Wolverine: What was it like getting in NCAA Tournament games, after spending most of the year hurt and trying to get back?

May: It’s a lot of fun, honestly. It’s a great experience to get out there, touch the court. Honestly, I debated getting my surgery in December or wait until after the season. Part of the reason was I wanted to be healthy for the last 10 games, however many we had left, so it was a lot of fun. It was a great experience.

The Wolverine: Did you play in the tournament last year?

May: I played at the end of the A&M [win], probably the last 30 seconds or so. We were up by 12.

The Wolverine: Roddy Gayle Jr. got you guys a nice lead.

May: Yeah, yeah. Roddy got us going there. ‘March Roddy.’

The Wolverine: It’s not like Gayle plays poorly all year. He plays well, but then it goes to another level in March.

May: I think he just stays the course and has done a good job of that this year. He just rises in the big moments, whenever we need him, and we’re very appreciative of that.

The Wolverine: In year two with your dad as Michigan’s head coach, does it feel like, from your perspective, he’s more settled in?

The Wolverine: Definitely more settled in, especially in conference play, than we were last year. We just knew what issues we had to address. Some teams punked us last year, and we addressed those issues and made sure it wasn’t going to happen again. I would say they did a good job.

The Wolverine: It seemed like they addressed it partly through getting Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg.

May: It was definitely a big part of it, but also the way the coaches are developing players, everything, the whole roster is a lot more physical than we were last year. It’s good.

The Wolverine: In the open practice back in October, we saw the toughness drills you guys were running. Is that a big piece of it?

May: Yeah, it definitely is. Just little things like that, that we do, and just embracing physicality and toughness has been good for our team.

The Wolverine: How special has this year been so far, but then also where is your head at knowing that there’s more to accomplish?

May: I think we’re just trying to take it one game at a time. We [were] just trying to win the Buffalo Invitational, and next week in Chicago, keep playing one game at a time. Win our two-game tournaments, and that’s what we have to keep doing.

The Wolverine: What has Yaxel Lendeborg brought to this program? He’s the star player, he’s the fan favorite…

May: He’s brought a lot to this program because of how selfless he is and how uplifting he is of everybody else. When your best players are setting a great example, then everybody else follows. It’s been great following him as a person and as a teammate.

The Wolverine: Aday Mara is playing at a different level the last three or four weeks. How big is it for this team to get that out of him?

May: It’s been great. That dude is such a great passer as well as scorer, and his wingspan is ridiculous, so he just affects the game in so many ways for us.

The Wolverine: The house you live in with Will Tschetter, Harrison Hochberg and Oscar Goodman, you guys have chickens, right?

May: We had four chickens. Two of them passed away, and then my uncle took the other two probably two weeks ago, last week. Me and Will are the main caretakers of the chickens, and we’re both here for another month until we graduate. We’re traveling so much right now anyways, that we just handled them off to my uncle, who has a big, giant coop with like eight other chickens in Indiana.

The Wolverine: Do you have another year of eligibility?

May: I do. I redshirted my freshman year at UCF, but I think this is the last year I’m going to play.

The Wolverine: What are your plans afterward?

May: I’m going to try to be a graduate assistant somewhere. I’m not sure yet. I’m still figuring it out a little bit.

The Wolverine: Is your dad going to give you an offer or what?

May: Ahh, I think I’m going to spread my wings a little bit.

The Wolverine: And you want to get into coaching?

May: I’m trying to figure that out. I’m not entirely sure yet, but I want to see.

The Wolverine: I have to ask you again. I asked you a year ago, who’s the best manager on this team? Is it your brother, Eli?

May: I caught some heat last year. I wasn’t giving any credit. I’m going to go with Eli — I’m going to go with my brother.