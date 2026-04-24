Michigan center Aday Mara declaring for 2026 NBA Draft

Michigan Wolverines basketball center Aday Mara is expected to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, reports from On3 and Field of 68 state. He has until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 27 to withdraw and retain his collegiate eligibility.

The 7-foot-3, 255-pound Zaragoza, Spain, native spent his first two seasons of college basketball at UCLA, before transferring to Michigan and winning the national championship under head coach Dusty May in 2025-26.

A third-team All-Big Ten selection, Mara was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year this past season. He was also listed on the All-Defensive Team.

Starting all 40 games at Michigan last season, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game per game. He shot 68 percent on twos (198-of-291), 3-of-10 from beyond the three-point line and 56.4 percent on free throws (79-of-140).

Mara often spoke about how much he enjoyed his time at Michigan.

“This group, I feel like they changed my life,” he said. “Also the staff, Dusty … they changed my life. It took me maybe a couple of months to enjoy basketball again when I came here, but now — I’m happy that we won, but like sad that everything’s going to change next year. I’ll take this as a memory. That’s a good thing.”

Mara averaged only 13 minutes per game the prior season at UCLA under head man Mick Cronin, appearing in 33 games with one start. He put up 6.4 points, 4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1 assist per contest, shooting 59 percent from the field.

As a freshman at UCLA in 2023-24, Mara averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game, connecting on 44.2 percent of his field goal attempts.

A four-star recruit in the 2023 class, Mara was the No. 21 overall player and No. 3 center in the nation, according to On3.