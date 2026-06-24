Oklahoma City Thunder select Aday Mara in first round of 2026 NBA Draft

Michigan Wolverines basketball center Aday Mara has been selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mara is the third Wolverine to be drafted this year, joined in the first round by forwards Morez Johnson Jr. (No. 9, Dallas Mavericks) and Yaxel Lendeborg (No. 11, Golden State Warriors).

The Wolverines have had 20 players, including 15 first-rounders, be chosen in the last 14 NBA Drafts (since 2013). Last year, Danny Wolf was selected No. 27 overall to the Brooklyn Nets. Michigan has had 35 first-round picks in history. Coming into the draft, that ranked sixth among all college programs.

“This is what I’m going to say about Michigan: They brought him on, and he was one of the most dominant players on a dominant team that won the national championship,” ABC analyst Richard Jefferson said. “I saw development. There was talent there before. Sometimes, you develop on the court.”

“I don’t know if it’s a [San Antonio Spurs big man Victor] Wembanyama thing, but it’s a size thing,” analyst Kenny Smith said. “I think overall the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren is better suited to be a ‘3’ and not a ‘4’ or ‘5.’ So, when you put him at the ‘3,’ now you can put him on the perimeter for extended minutes, eight to 10 minutes, in a game when you have a young rookie like this that can come in and play right away.”

The Zaragoza, Spain, native impressed at the NBA Combine in Chicago, standing 7’3.0″ barefoot, with a 7’6.0″ wingspan and 9’9.0″ standing reach. His 9’9″ standing reach is tied with Mark Williams for the second-longest in combine history, behind only Tacko Fall.

Mara spent one season at Michigan (2025-26), helping the Wolverines win the national championship before forgoing his final season of eligibility. He played for UCLA his first two years of college basketball (2023-25).

In 2025-26, Mara registered 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.4 assists in 24.5 minutes per game. A third-team All-Big Ten selection, Mara was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

The breakout season came under now-former Michigan head coach Dusty May, who has become known for developing big men. Mara was a backup at UCLA before becoming a focal point in Ann Arbor, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

“It was a process just coming from two years that I didn’t have the opportunity to show what I was able to do,” Mara said during Michigan’s postseason run.

Appearing in 33 games off the bench at UCLA in 2024-25, Mara recorded 6.4 points and 4 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per contest. He recorded 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per outing with 28 appearances in eight starts as a freshman in 2023-24.

Mara has also shown out on the international stage, helping Spain to a pair of silver medals across U17, U18 and U20 play. In 21 FIBA national team games, averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Mara averaged 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest in the 2024 U20 EuroBasket in Poland and 14 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per tilt in the 2023 U18 European Championship in Serbia, helping Spain capture a silver medal. He put up 12.6 points, 5 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 assists per game at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain, also collecting silver.

The Thunder are coming off another strong season, losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, one year after winning the NBA championship. The team has Mark Daigneault as its head coach and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as its star player.