Newsstand: Clips of Michigan prospects at NBA Combine
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg showed out in the spot up shooting drill at the NBA Combine.
Aday Mara also held his own in the drill.
Mara, who stands 7-foot-3 barefoot, was impressive in the pro lane agility drill.
“Moves his feet pretty well at 7’3,” Draft Express analyst Jonathan Givony wrote.
Analyst on the Michigan center: “Aday Mara’s stock continues to rise. Just had a conversation with one scout a little bit ago who is now projecting Mara to be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft. We will see where Mara moves over the next few weeks, but he has entered that second tier of prospects in the draft.”
Andy Katz believes that Michigan will have one of the best backcourts in the country, led by Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney.
Michigan has its opponent breakdown for the 2026-27 Big Ten schedule. Dates and tip times will be announced at a later date.
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Rediscovering the love
Players pay May back with title
- 2
Inevitability becomes reality
How Michigan built a champion
- 3Hot
Commemorative book
Preorder national title special edition!
- 4
Five takeaways
What Michigan did to UConn
- 5
Reaction show
Sayfie breaks down title win
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Quote Of The Day
“Well, we have one spot. We’re in a wait-and-see approach with Morez. Certainly anticipating him having a difficult decision because of how well he’s playing in Chicago. But we’ll support him, and then if he does stay in, we’ll be prepared to pivot. But we like our team regardless, but obviously he raises our ceiling like Yax did last year.”
— Michigan head coach Dusty May on his roster in an interview with Andy Katz
Headlines Of The Day
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: From The Road: Updates on Michigan Rivals300 DL target Seth Tillman and EDGE Alex Johnson
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan offensive tackle reset: Group could surge under new leadership
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: 5-star CB Joshua Dobson goes in-depth on Michigan: ‘I believe in everything they’re doing’
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan coach Dusty May on roster: ‘Wait-and-see approach’ with Morez Johnson Jr., ‘prepared to pivot’
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Hit or Miss? Calling our shot with Michigan’s top targets nearing decisions