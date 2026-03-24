Michigan coach Dusty May shares thoughts on Alabama, going 'way back' with Nate Oats

No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball beat No. 16 Howard and No. 9 seed Saint Louis by a combined 44 points in Buffalo over the weekend, but now a bigger challenge awaits in Chicago. No. 4 seed Alabama (25-9 overall, 13-5 SEC) just pounded Hofstra, 90-70, and Texas Tech, 90-65, in Tampa.

Alabama really excelled at making threes and offensive rebounding last weekend, and has the third-most efficient offense in the country, per KenPom. The victory over Texas Tech was a clinic, with Michigan watching its next opponent catch fire from long range, with 19 made triples, and play with great physicality.

“Well, it reminded me of Saint Louis playing Georgia, where you’re watching your next opponent play at the top of their game or near the top of their game,” head coach Dusty May said on the ‘Inside Michigan Basketball’ radio show. “It’s motivating, because we’re going to have to do certain things better than we’ve done them all year.”

May and Alabama head coach Nate Oats have a relationship that goes back 20 years, so there’s a level of familiarity there.

“The amount of energy and effort that Alabama came out and played with … they were quick to the ball, they were aggressive,” the Michigan coach said.

“Obviously, Nate and I go way back. I was over in Ypsi [as an assistant at Eastern Michigan] when he was at Romulus [High School as the head coach]. The unique thing about their program is that those guys play with such a high level of aggression but also joy, and it’s kind of how we’ve molded our program, where we want it to be a competitive, aggressive, almost fight-to-the-death but also have some fun while you’re doing it and enjoy your teammates and your success.

“That was apparent last night while watching the game. They have that violent aggression, but also a love of playing with each other.”

Alabama was without its starting point guard, Aden Holloway (drug charge), but put together some of its best basketball of the season, highlighted by 6-foot-4 guard Labaron Philon playing more on the ball and dishing 19 assists in two games.

“What a performance,” Michigan assistant coach and general manager Kyle Church said on the radio program. “What a performance by those guys. They were fantastic last night. And then the last probably eight to 10 minutes against Hofstra, they put on a clinic there, as well. They beat two really good teams.

“Obviously, their offense and their three-point shooting, I think, is the first thing that catches your eye. Labaron Philon is as good of a point guard as there is in college basketball. We’ve got our hands full with their shooting and their guard play, and their transition offense is as good as we’ve seen all year. It’ll be a good test, but we’ve got a few days to get ready.”

Michigan will have to be sharp in all areas, in the right mental headspace, to come out on top and advance to the Elite Eight.

“Our mindsets are as important as anything right now, because the talent is obvious,” Church said. “If our minds are in the right place and we’re playing smart basketball, I feel like we can be as good as anybody. It’s going to take a lot of guys on the same page who are pulling in the same boat, rowing in the same direction. It’s going to take a lot of smart basketball plays.

“Alabama is going to make some tough shots, they’re going to score in transition. They’re aggressively defensively; they’re going to make some plays defensively, get out and run. So, our response is going to be huge from everybody.”

Dusty May’s long conversation with Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz

May and Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz have been close friends for years, but had to go toe-to-toe Saturday in Buffalo, with the Wolverines coming out on top, 95-72.

May and Schertz spoke on the phone Sunday, exchanging thoughts about the game, which was highly entertaining.

“It helped and hurt, by us knowing each other so well,” the Michigan coach said. “For example, we talked for about an hour yesterday, and I was asking him, ‘Was this your plan in this situation?’ or ‘Why did you do that?’ Some of it, we were right on, and some of it, we were off.

A”nd then, he anticipated us putting [junior center] Aday [Mara] on [forward Amari] McCottry, because some other teams have done that with their centers, and put [sophomore forward] Morez [Johnson Jr.] on [center] Robbie [Avila]. So, in their day-and-a-half of prep was with the anticipation that Morez would be guarding Robbie, and they were going to attack him in different ways. So, there was a little bit of that.

“But, just for me, knowing they checked in with the two bigs, we felt like they had a really good grasp of what they would try to do against us, and they took that way and we relaxed and they still got a three off.

“So, yes, we knew each other so well, but once again it came down to making shots and taking what the games gave us. I thought our guys did a really nice job of when they did run at our shooters, there have been times this year when we’ve shot against those late contests and we just feel like, as talented as we are, there’s no reason for us to shoot a difficult one. Just shot fake it and attack the paint. If they collapse, kick, and if they don’t, finish. Just keep it simple. And our guys, I thought it was the best game of the year for us as far as offensive decision-making once we had an advantage.”