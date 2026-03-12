Dusty May on 'manufactured' Michigan-MSU narratives: 'Both of us signed four portal guys each ... we're all trying to do the same thing'

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May was hired in March 2024, barely even inheriting a team that went 8-24 the previous season. Only two scholarship players that didn’t redshirt in his first season decided to come back, so May had to bring in a three-man freshman class and five transfers to build a team.

In his second season, Michigan has five returning scholarship players, four transfers and four freshmen. Only Washington, Rutgers and Northwestern brought in more freshmen among Big Ten teams.

When CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reported Sept. 6 that Michigan was toying with the idea of starting three players that were centers on their team last season — including two that were backups — the replies and quote tweets from rival fan bases revealed that opponents were going to welcome the Wolverines playing so big. Those fans didn’t seem to think Michigan had built some superteam at that time.

But the narrative has changed because of how much success May and Co. have had in 2025-26, winning the Big Ten outright by four games and currently standing as the national title favorite at +325 per BetMGM. Bloggers have written how Michigan has “bought” a “superteam” full of “mercenaries,” and uninformed fans have, well, bought into the tale.

In reality, Michigan entered the season No. 11 on KenPom, No. 7 in the Associated Press rankings and No. 2 in the Big Ten media poll. They were viewed as behind Purdue in the conference, after the Boilermakers finished tied fourth in the Big Ten with seven league losses the prior season. Michigan was far from a “superteam,” but turned into a juggernaut throughout the course of the season.

“The narratives are manufactured. The fan bases, they manufacture some really cool narratives,” May said with a laugh while appearing on the ‘Eye On College Basketball’ podcast.

As a coping mechanism because they lost to Michigan by double digits in both regular-season meetings, Michigan State fans have tried to rationalize being a cut below the Wolverines by believing and parroting the narratives. The facts say MSU is paying all of its players, too, brought in the same amount of transfers as Michigan and has a freshman class half the size.

Asked to expand on his previous statement, May said: “Oh, that we just live in the portal in year two. And both of us signed four portal guys each. I anticipate they’ll be in the portal this coming year. They signed a great high school class. We signed a great high school class.

“I think we’re all trying to do the same thing — get guys who represent our schools, who play the right way and fit our cultures. Wherever that comes from — Europe, the portal, high school ranks, whatever the case. I know they’re going to go out and find the best players they can for them.”

Host Matt Norlander summarized May’s position — which goes beyond just the series with MSU — by saying he’s bashing the false talking point that the Wolverines have a $13 million roster, and that’s the reason why they’ve had such a good season.

“Correct, yes. I’m ready for the IRS to come in and open up the books and show what people spent versus what the spin zone has said they spent,” May said.

“The IRS is the only people to do it, right? Because the coaches aren’t going to do it.”

Dusty May has tremendous respect for Michigan State, which has made the Wolverines better

May has a lot of respect for Michigan State’s level of consistency throughout the decades, and how much of a challenge it is to take on head coach Tom Izzo‘s teams.

“When you look at what they’ve done the last 30 years, it’s incredible,” May noted. “It’s a standard that I don’t think anyone will be able to live up to. They’re just as difficult to play against this year as they were 20 years ago or 15 years ago.

“It’s a healthy rivalry. There’s no love lost whatsoever. We battle them in recruiting, we battle them on the court. We’ll probably, maybe see them again within the next week or four weeks, whatever the case. They’re that good.

“Their players play as hard and as connected and locked in as anyone we’ve seen this year.”

Last season, Michigan was the one that finished second place in the Big Ten, with two double-digit losses to its in-state foe, Michigan State.

Following the final game of the regular season, a loss in East Lansing, instead of being emotionally hijacked by “little sister” chants from the MSU fan base, May gave the Spartans credit and said Michigan has to get better and tougher.

The Wolverines used their adverse experiences in 2024-25 as lessons and motivation heading into May’s second year in Ann Arbor.

“It’s been fun competing against them,” the Michigan coach continued. “Last year, when we brought our team together in June, there were certain things in the Big Ten we showed our team and said, ‘If we’re going to be playing for championships this year, then we’re going to have to compete with this.’ And Michigan State’s transition offense was on that video. Illinois’ offensive rebounding was on that video. So, they’ve made our day-to-day preparation better, because they’re so elite in certain things.”