A 'difficult' balance: Dusty May, Michigan awaiting decisions from Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara, navigating transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines basketball quickly pivoted from winning the national championship to attacking the 2026-27 roster build, with the NCAA transfer portal opening less than an hour after beating UConn to capture the title. But there may be nothing quick about the process of sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. and junior center Aday Mara making decisions on their future.

Johnson and Mara, two starters and key two-way players on Michigan’s 37-3 team last season, are receiving feedback regarding their stock as NBA Draft prospects. If they declare for the draft and go through the entire process, they have until May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET to withdraw and maintain their collegiate eligibility.

“They’re still gathering information and trying to make their decisions,” May said on the ‘Inside College Basketball’ podcast. “We anticipate that both of them are going to have a great option to be first-round draft picks, so they’re just weighing the pros and cons of both and what they want to do as people.”

Michigan can offer money, playing time and more to each player, but May doesn’t go overboard with recruiting stars to come back.

“To be honest, I don’t pitch it at all,” May explained. “I lay out the information without any emotion, because I obviously have a lot of incentive to convince them to come back.

“I want it to be their decision. Just like as parents, we want to develop our children as independent thinkers and problem solvers and decision makers. It’s the same thing.

“Obviously, I want them both to come back. We could make it work. But I’m more concerned with what they want to do with their future and their careers. If they’re both gone, I’m going to be rooting like heck. The only thing we’re going to ask for is a couple of tickets when they play the Pistons. But if they’re here, I’d feel a lot better about our squad and our continuity.

“But we’re here to support those guys. We coach basketball, so I don’t get too emotional on those personal decisions. We’re going to support them with whatever they decide.”

The Wolverines added former Tennessee big man J.P. Estrella, who averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game last season, through the transfer portal. They may want to add more big man, though, if one or both of Johnson and Mara depart, but those decisions haven’t been made yet and may be weeks away.

“That’s the difficult thing with balancing this right now with the portal decisions being made so quickly, and then those guys not having final decisions,” the Michigan coach said. “They’re very transparent with what their thought process is, so we have a good idea of what it’s going to look like, but you can never say 100 percent with certainty.”

Michigan’s coaching staff plans to take some time away once the roster is complete (or close) for the 2026-27 season, but right now it’s pedal to the medal even after winning it all.

“It’s exhilarating and horrible, wrapped up into one,” May said of the current time of year as a college coach. “There are a lot of highs and lows every single minute, just things changing drastically. Every decision you make could cause a change reaction for three other decisions.

“You get these opportunities to do things to promote your program, and I’ve just told everyone I can’t commit to anything right now, because our lives change hourly. Even when we’re traveling — who we’re going to see, who we’re bringing in. ‘What’s the timetable for this?’ It’s a juggling act, but once again, it’s terrible now, but once we have a team, once we have a roster, then it becomes awesome overnight.”