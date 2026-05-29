Tweets Of The Day

Michigan head coach Dusty May replaced assistant coach Justin Joyner with Mody Maor, the head coach of the Nagasaki Velca out of Japan. The Athletic‘s CJ Moore got insight on the unique hire.

“I wanted to go hire a coach who’s better than me,” May told The Athletic recently.

May’s curiosity has led him to many different places, and he stumbled upon this find two years ago when Maor was on Slappin’ Glass, a basketball coaching podcast that brings on coaches from around the world, and of which May is an avid listener. May jotted down an idea at the time — rules Maor had for screening angles in transition — and he moved about his day.

Then in March, after Justin Joyner was hired off May’s staff to be the head coach at Oregon State, someone brought up Maor’s name to May, and he started digging. He always has a floating list of coaches he’d consider if one of his assistants left him, and many who occupy that list aren’t among the favorites in his contacts.

“I’ve never met most of the guys that I’ve hired,” he said. The thought of someone this far outside his network piqued May’s interest.

“I think sometimes whenever you win, like we did this year, you think you have the secret sauce or the formula,” May says. “We’re never going to be a program that’s playing the same way 30 years from now as we do today, just because that’s what we know.”

I was intrigued by what the backstory was for Dusty May hiring Mody Maor, a professional coach in Japan. Turns out they’ve never even met in person.



On a very outside-the-box hire that shows you how May thinks: https://t.co/kCrULWqoqE — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) May 28, 2026

Michigan has three potential first-round NBA Draft picks in Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr.

Michigan was in the mix for four-star EDGE Myles Smith, but he committed to Indiana.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Myles Smith has Committed to Indiana, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’4 235 EDGE chose the Hoosiers over Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan, and Oklahoma



“Mama hope you’re proud”https://t.co/2Cypp9VT12 pic.twitter.com/EMiwu9qcuK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 28, 2026

The Wolverines have one of the best running back duos in the country.

Best Running Back Duos In College Football



Who Are We Sleeping On?👇 pic.twitter.com/XAaJy8Jh8p — ROC BOYS FOOTBALL (@rocboysfootball) May 28, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“When I committed to Miami it was the brotherhood I was looking for. At Michigan it’s a big brotherhood over there. I noticed it when I was talking and having the meetings.”

— Miami (Ohio) safety commit Errol Kerns III, who’s now weighing Power Four offers

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan official visit preview: Everything we know about 4-star German OT Niko Kampas

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Where are Michigan’s top targets taking official visits this weekend?

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Three thoughts on Michigan basketball’s roster heading into the summer

• MrSharkFB and NotTom, The Wolverine: Michigan football analysis, Jay Hill defense Part III — The Changeup: Disguised Tampa 2

• Steve Wiltfong, Rivals: Miami (Ohio) commit Errol Kerns III now weighs offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana and A&M