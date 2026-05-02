'Did that really happen?' A 'cool moment' of Michigan championship reflection for Dusty May and wife Anna

The NCAA transfer portal opened at midnight April 7, less than an hour after Michigan won the national championship with a 69-63 victory over UConn at Lucas Oil Stadium. The staff postponed a 2 a.m. Zoom call with a portal recruit, thinking better of it, but got to work later that morning, and it didn’t stop for weeks.

Even after reaching the pinnacle of the sport, the Wolverines’ staff did what Dusty May always says — “get to the next thing.”

“No, and it’s been a little bit annoying. I’m just kidding,” May said with a laugh when asked if the championship had sunk in yet.

The next thing was finalizing a 2026-27 roster so that, at that time the following year, Michigan could take the short bus ride down I-94 to Detroit, the host city for the Final Four and national championship game.

“To have the expectations that you need to do this and you need to do that, it’s impossible whenever obviously your roster is the priority, because if we don’t do the work that’s necessary now and the last couple weeks leading into the next couple weeks, then you don’t have a chance to compete again,” May said. “So, it’s been difficult. “For me, no, it doesn’t feel any different at all.”

Michigan could still make additions to its roster, and it’s waiting on final NBA Draft decisions from star players Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr. and Elliot Cadeau, all of whom have different probabilities of returning. But looking at the roster, at least on paper, it’s hard to argue that the Wolverines can’t be in contention for another title next season. Most “way-too-early” top 25 rankings have Michigan in the top five.

Throughout the roster building process, which is set to slow down soon, May has shared one moment that stood out to him enough to share.

“[Wife] Anna and I, watched the last episode [of the ‘Made For March’ docuseries on Paramount+], and I just looked at her and said, ‘Did that really happen?'” the Michigan coach revealed.

“She just smiled and kind of laughed, and I think we hugged each other and said, ‘Yeah, that happened? And how did this happen? And why did this happen to us? How did we get here?’ Those types of things. It was a pretty cool moment just with her and I.”

May lived it alongside his staff, players, family and fans — but Michigan also has the docuseries to cherish forever.

“I think that’s the coolest part of the ‘Made For March’ crew following us around is it’s our own scrapbook, it’s our time capsule that we’ll always be able to look back on, because I’m not very good at looking in the past,” May said. “I know [radio broadcaster] Brian [Boesch] and I were talking about some things, and he remembers a whole lot more about the season than I do.

“I just have such a forward-thinking approach, and whatever we can learn from this past year, let’s do that, and everything else, let’s just keep moving forward. But, no, it doesn’t feel any different at all.”