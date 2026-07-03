Newsstand: Mike Boynton Jr. excelling at retaining Michigan roster

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan forward J.P. Estrella, a Tennessee transfer, has decided to stick with the Wolverines under interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr.

Estrella joins senior guard Elliot Cadeau, sophomore guard Trey McKenney and junior center Moustapha Thiam as those who have stated their intentions to remain at Michigan.

NEWS: Michigan transfer big-man J.P. Estrella is going to remain with the Wolverines, he told ESPN, as he quickly bonded with interim coach Mike Boynton and his teammates after arriving on campus nearly two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/TTrdjLJB6R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 2, 2026

Former Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg has signed his contract with the Golden State Warriors, who picked him No. 11 overall in last month’s draft.

The Mavericks, I’m told, are expected to secure former Pelicans coach Willie Green as a top assistant for Dusty May’s first NBA coaching staff.



The Warriors hoped to bring him back for a second stint on Steve Kerr’s staff but May’s jump to the NBA gave Green two strong options. https://t.co/mt2oGpsYQ2 pic.twitter.com/7GxtzxT0ZY — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2026

Michigan missed out on five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson this week, with the high-level prospect committing to South Carolina, but the Maize and Blue are unlikely to stop recruiting him. And, given his comments after pledging, he has given other schools plenty reason to stay in touch.

“I think it’s long from over, obviously, until I sign that dotted line,” he said. “[People] are still going to try to reach out to me. But for now, I’m really 1,000-percent committed to the ‘Cocks. I don’t even think I’m going to de-commit.”

“It came down to Michigan & South Carolina….it’s not over until I sign that dotted line”👀 https://t.co/kUuGxbuuUv — Double BB🌟 (@BBsBigHouse1) July 2, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“McKenney is a serious breakout candidate as a sophomore in 2027. He was the sixth man on Michigan’s title team, averaging 10 points per game while drilling 46 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3 and nearly 90 percent from the line. McKenney is a big-time shooter who can also attack closeouts and make sharp decisions off drives.”

— The Athletic analyst Sam Vecenie, projecting Michigan sophomore guard Trey McKenney as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Michigan players listed on way-too-early 2027 NBA mock drafts

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Final (?) word on Joshua Dobson, JP Estrella and Mike Boynton, more

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Who’s Next? 5 Michigan commitment candidates

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Commit Impact: Top 100 CB Monsanna Torbert