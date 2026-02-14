Recap and box score: Michigan basketball destroys UCLA, 86-56

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 23-1 overall and 14-1 in the Big Ten with an 86-56 victory Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center.

First half

Michigan started the game with a post touch for junior center Aday Mara and behind-the-back pass to sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. for two points. The Wolverines got up 5-0 after a Johnson and-one and led 10-5 at the 14:59 media timeout. The defense was off the charts early on, forcing 3 turnovers and holding the Bruins to 2-of-7 shooting from the field, blocking 1 shot.

Michigan got a pair of threes from its bench — senior guard with Roddy Gayle Jr. and L.J. Cason hitting them — to take a 17-8 lead at the 13:03 mark. The next trip down, graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg was fouled in transition and made both free throws to give the Wolverines a 19-10 advantage. Michigan was shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line, already in the single bonus at the next foul at the under-12 media timeout.

UCLA started to get some offensive rebounds, and scored six of its points in a row in second-chance situations. Guard Trent Perry nailed a three from the right corner to cut the Bruins’ deficit to 26-21, which was the score at the 7:34 mark.

Cason was playing at a high level, scoring 8 points in his first seven minutes, hitting 2 threes. He added an assist on a nice wrap-around pass to Johnson, who had a team-high 9 points following the make.

Michigan pushed its lead to 10 points once again on two different occasions, with graduate guard Nimari Burnett heating up. He had a slam on the baseline as Mara sealed his defender down low (35-25). Over a minute later, Burnett pushed in transition and dished to Mara along the baseline for a one-handed jumper (39-28), marking the Wolverines’ biggest lead of the night.

But UCLA stayed in the game with a couple made threes from big man Tyler Bilodeau, who entered the contest shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. One was on a second-chance opportunity, and there were a lot of those for the Bruins in the first half — 8 offensive boards (50 percent of misses). Michigan led 39-31 at the 2:04 media timeout, following Bilodeau’s second triple, but junior guard Elliot Cadeau pushed the edge back to 10 points, 40-31, after a made free throws out of the break.

Bilodeau hit a layup (40-33), forward Eric Dailey Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws and Perry got to the rim for 2 — a 5-0 surge for the Bruins that cut Michigan’s lead to 40-36 with under 30 seconds left. Michigan head coach Dusty May called timeout with 22.5 seconds remaining to set up the final possession of the half. Lendeborg drove baseline and threw a bad pass intended for Cason, a turnover. Dent got to the rim for a layup to beat the buzzer by a couple seconds, and UCLA went into the break down 40-38 after trailing by as many as 11.

Second half

Burnett got the scoring going in the second half with a three from the top of the key off of a feed from Mara, who was drawing extra attention in the post. Cadeau scored four in a row for the Wolverines, Lendeborg had a steal and took it the distance for a layup, Burnett scored a layup in transition less than a minute later, and Michigan led 51-42 — a stellar start to the second half.

Michigan’s offense kicked into gear with 8-straight made field goals to push the lead to 59-45 at the 12:27 mark, at which point UCLA head coach Mick Cronin called his second timeout of the afternoon (12:27 on the clock). UCLA, meanwhile, was 3-of-8 shooting from the field with 3 turnovers to start the half.

Lendeborg, who came into the game making only 4 of his last 29 three-point attempts, splashed 2 triples during that stretch.

Michigan went on a 9-0 run over a 3:30 span, led by 5 points and 1 assist from Cason. The Wolverines led 68-47 at the 8:15 mark, while UCLA was on a 3:52 scoring drought.

The Wolverines kept the foot on the gas, drawing fouls to get into the bonus. Even when they missed free throws, they got two offensive rebounds in a row off of those instances. After the second one, Burnett made his second three of the game, and Cronin called another timeout. Michigan led 76-54 at the 5:04 mark, its largest lead to that point.

Mara lobbed one up for Johnson (78-54) just after the timeout, following a stop on the defensive end. Michigan got it up to 80-56 off of a Mara slam. UCLA guard Donovan Dent stopped the 10-0 run with a jumper in the paint (80-56) at the 3:35 mark. Michigan was in full control, though.

Michigan finished the game on a 16-2 run, blowing out the Bruins.

Michigan vs. UCLA box score