Newsstand: Michigan dominates All-Big Ten honors

Michigan was well-represented on the men’s basketball All-Big Ten teams and honors this year, after winning the conference outright in the regular season.

Coach of the Year: Dusty May (media)

Player of the Year: Yaxel Lendeborg

Defensive Player of the Year: Aday Mara

1st team: Yaxel Lendeborg

2nd team: Morez Johnson (media)

3rd team: Morez Johnson (coaches), Aday Mara All-Defense: Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, Aday Mara All-Freshman: Trey McKenney

Dusty May calls his Coach of the Year honor a “staff and team of the year award!”

Staff and Team of the Year award! — Dusty May (@CoachDustyMay) March 10, 2026

BTN’s Mike Hall and Yaxel Lendeborg discuss the unique names on Michigan’s team.

𝐘𝐚𝐱𝐞𝐥, 𝐃𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐲, 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐍𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢@MikeHallHere: "You have the greatest collection of first names I've ever seen."



Yaxel Lendeborg: "I like the way you put that, yeah." 🤣#B1GToday x @umichbball pic.twitter.com/FVnoLFZW1A — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 10, 2026

For the first time since John Beilein in 2014, Michigan has the Big Ten Coach of the Year, with Dusty May winning it this season.

Michigan's Dusty May has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year by the media, per release.



Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year per the coaches, per release.



Two Coach of the Year awards?!



"Inconceivable." – Vizzini, The Princess Bride, circa 1987 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2026

Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding has a lot to sell on the recruiting trail.

NEW: Michigan OL coach Jim Harding is using two potential first-round NFL Draft picks from Utah as a recruiting weapon, via @adamgorney〽️



"He sent me a picture of him with Spencer and Caleb and told me to watch them on Sunday," said 4-star IOL Lincoln Mageo



Story:… pic.twitter.com/W3vnZpEsJt — Rivals (@Rivals) March 10, 2026

May broke down what Michigan learned from a five point loss to Duke Feb. 21 in Washington D.C. while joining Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball Now podcast.

“I learned that they really wanted to learn that game,” May said. “And we went into that game a little bit differently, more of a recess from Big Ten. But we were disappointed in the way we performed, but it also refocused us that we had played really well as a unit all year, and that game we had become a little more individual than we had been. So, we didn’t look the same. If you’re going to play individual type of basketball, then you need to have a lot more reps in practice leading up to it versus going a little bit rogue like we did. Duke had a lot to do with it, man. They’re physical, they’re really good defensively, they’re well-coached and we learned a lot about our team from that game that I think is going to help us moving forward. We’re certainly better that we played it.”

“Ricky’s taken as big a jump as anyone in my recent memory in half a calendar year or whatever. He’s been awesome. The scout team’s been great for him. Each week, the staff does an unbelievable job of basically like they’re actors. ‘Okay, you’re going to play this part.’ Now you’re in a rom-com. Now you’re in a comedy. Now you’re in a horror film, and he’s been able to adapt to every role. So, it allows them to make mistakes and grow, and we think a lot of growth is through failure in the summer for trying to get a guy to move down a position like 2 to a 1 or 3 to a 2.”

— Michigan head coach Dusty May on freshman guard Ricky Liburd

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball frosh update: Ricky Liburd ascending, Malick Kordel learning

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Why these 2 quarterbacks will commit to Michigan, and why they won’t

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Big Ten Tournament predictions: Michigan’s path to repeat, and who gets final laugh

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan’s Dusty May, Yaxel Lendeborg lead Wolverines’ Big Ten awards sweep

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three takeaways from Dusty May radio show: How well do you sleep when you’re 29-2? Plus, a Shawshank Redemption clip shown to Michigan team