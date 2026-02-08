Michigan basketball dominates Ohio State, completes regular-season sweep with 82-61 win

Michigan Wolverines basketball moved to 22-1 overall and 12-1 in Big Ten play with an 82-61 win over Ohio State Sunday afternoon in Columbus. Ohio State is now 15-8 overall and 7-6 in the conference.

Here’s a recap of how the game unfolded.

First half

Michigan started off clicking on offense, led by its big men, sophomore Morez Johnson Jr. and junior Aday Mara, each of whom had 4 points when Michigan led 13-8 at the 14:37 media timeout. Graduate guard Nimari Burnett, who scored 31 points with 7 triples Thursday against Penn State, stayed hot with a layup in transition and three-pointer to make it 7-2 less than two minutes into the action.

Michigan dominated the offensive glass early, with 5 offensive boards, including 3 that came from Johnson on the same possession before he finally made a tip-in.

Michigan received a spark from the bench, with senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. — who’s in his second season with the Wolverines after transferring in from Ohio State — finding freshman guard Trey McKenney for a corner three and sophomore guard L.J. Cason having a putback layup through traffic. The Wolverines led 18-11 at the 11:51 media timeout.

Eight of Ohio State’s 11 points came from big man Christoph Tilly, who made 2 early three-pointers. At that point, 4 of his 10 made threes on the season came against Michigan.

Ohio State point guard Bruce Thornton got going, scoring six-straight for the Buckeyes, who cut the deficit to two points, 21-19, at the 8:39 mark. Michigan graduate guard Yaxel Lendeborg went on a run of his own, though, after not attempting any field goals in the early stages, making 2 free throws and knocking down a three off a feed from junior guard Elliot Cadeau. The Wolverines led 26-19 at that juncture, with 7:46 on the clock.

Michigan nailed 8 threes in the first 16 minutes of the game, including 2 by the 7-foot-3 Mara — his first 2 makes from deep of the season, on 7 attempts at that point. Cason and Burnett also nailed triples during a stretch that gave the Wolverines a 38-28 advantage at the 3:39 media timeout. Michigan was shooting 6-of-19 from inside the arc but 8-of-15 from deep.

Michigan took a 41-29 edge after another Cason triple, and Johnson got a rebound, putback and drew the foul to make the free throw and put the Wolverines up 44-32. Ohio State scored on Taison Chatman free throws (44-34), which would up being the halftime score. Just before the buzzer, Cason drove in and had his shot interfered with after it hit the glass, but there wasn’t a goaltending call.

Michigan led 44-34 at the break, despite shooting only 38 percent from the field. The Wolverines knocked down 9 threes in the first half for the third time this season.

Second half

Michigan started off the second half by winning a challenge on an out-of-bounds call and then jumping out to a 14-point lead after a pair of twos from Lendeborg and Mara. The Buckeyes cut it to 50-39 with a three from Thornton at the 17:08 mark.

Ohio State had problems with turnovers and on offense in general, going on a 2:11 scoring drought, and the Wolverines took advantage, going up 54-39 after Lendeborg erased a shot from Tilly, led the break and found Johnson for a ferocious dunk. Ohio State called timeout at that juncture with just under 15 minutes on the clock.

Thornton started off the second half strong, with seven-straight Buckeye points as he cut the lead to 54-43 with under 14 minutes left. Michigan called timeout after a layup.

Michigan pushed its lead to 60-46 at the 9:11 mark, with six-straight Wolverine points from Mara, and was locking down the Buckeyes on the other end of the floor. At that point, Ohio State had made just 1 of its last 9 field goal attempts and was shooting 3-of-15 from the field in the second half.

Michigan’s defense continued to suffocate Ohio State, and the Wolverines delivered the kill shot with an 8-0 run from the 6:23 mark to the 4:14 mark. The Wolverine got a three and pair of free throws from McKenney, and a layup in transition and made free throw from Lendeborg. Lendeborg had another finish at the rim and then found Mara for a dunk in transition to put MIchigan up 78-55 with 2:45 to go.

Ohio State forward Devin Royal started to hit shots, but it was too little, too late. His jumper in the mid range cut the deficit to 78-57 with 2:24 remaining. Ohio State called timeout after the make. But it didn’t get any closer than 19 after another Royal make, and U-M won by more than 20.

Michigan closed the game out with an 82-61 victory.

