Newsstand: Dusty May locker room speech after Michigan win over Indiana

Here’s what Michigan head coach Dusty May told his team (in part) following an 86-72 win over Indiana Tuesday evening at Crisler Center:

“Hey, we showed glimpses of being great again,” May said. “We showed glimpses. It’s a long season. We need to be our absolute best April 7th. Beat Indiana, good win, let’s continue to get better. We’re getting closer. We’re getting closer to what we can be. We’re not anywhere near where we’re supposed to be. Alright, let’s bring it in.”

Michigan sings ‘The Victors’ following the 17th win of the season:

The best highlight of the game:

Michigan Wolverines football running back Bryson Kuzdzal entered the NCAA transfer portal following the 2025 season and hiring of new head coach Kyle Whittingham. However, according to a report from Wolverines Wire’s Isaiah Hole, the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder will withdraw from the database and return to U-M for the 2026 season.

The Grand Rapids, Mich., native is a former walk-on who later earned a scholarship. He’s spent three seasons at Michigan and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kuzdzal is one of several Michigan players to enter the transfer portal but decide to return under the new staff, joining cornerback Zeke Berry, safety Jordan Young, offensive linemen Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera and defensive tackle Enow Etta.

Kuzdzal returns to a running back room led by junior Jordan Marshall, who led the team with 932 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025 but was slowed by an injury at the end of the season, forcing him to miss the bowl game.

The Ada (Mich.) Forest Hills Eastern product played a key role for Michigan in 2025, despite entering the season fourth on the running back depth chart. He rose to third by midseason and was the lead back in two of the final three games — a win over Maryland (100 yards) and loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl (82). He also rushed 11 times for 38 yards in a loss to Ohio State to cap off the regular season.

“He’s a very honest guy. He has a very cool vibe. Him and my family just bonded well when he came to do a home visit at Boise. I just like the way that he develops players.”

— 2026 Michigan DB commit Ernest Nunley

