WATCH: Dusty May talks being on verge of Big Ten championship but focusing on Minnesota, previews the week ahead

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May held his weekly press conference Monday morning coming off last week’s win over Purdue and loss to Duke, and ahead of this week’s matchups with Minnesota and Illinois. Watch his full press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan head coach Dusty May

• On the ability to clinch a Big Ten title with one win and an outright championship with two: “It’s not done. We’re so consumed now in playing well against Minnesota. They’re going to play desperate. They’re short-handed, with five or six guys that are playing significant minutes, and those guys can all play. We’re not really thinking that big of a picture now, as opposed to just taking care of business. We know if we get this one we at least, at worst-case scenario, clinch a share — but I don’t think anyone in our locker room wants to share anything. We just have to continue to play one possession at a time and get back to playing good ball.”

• On Minnesota: “I don’t think it’s any secret: Teams that really shoot the ball well from deep can present problems for us at times. Not overall, but that’s how Wisconsin beat us, and Duke used a different model. They can spread us out, they can shoot it. They run great offense. Their cutting is probably as effective as any team in our league, and they cut with great space, purpose. They set you up for the next thing. Just a well-coached team, and it’s going to be a challenge.”

• On Minnesota’s unique offense under head coach Niko Medved and the challenges it presents Michigan: “He’s been running a variation of this offense for as long as I’ve been watching his teams play. I’ve always enjoyed Mountain West games late at night or whatever the case, so I’ve watched them play over the years several times. It’s the speed, it’s the cutting, it’s the skill level. It’s the connectivity, they’re all working in unison to create a good shot for the team. The speed, the spacing. It’s an offense that is built to combat ball denial and things like that. You can go back to the original Pete Carril methodology of it all. And it’s something we don’t see much. You see pieces of it, but you don’t see it a lot. So, any time you don’t have the reps against it, it can present challenges.”

• On what Michigan learned from the film against Duke: “I don’t really want to divulge what we learned internally. I can go big picture that, as of February-whatever-the-date-was, we weren’t ready to beat one of the top programs, teams in the country. We didn’t have to be ready in mid-February. Hopefully, we have the chance to see them again, because they’re going to be playing late in March and possibly April. It would be awesome to have another opportunity; that means we’re taking care of business. But Duke made winning plays. After the first six or eight minutes, the game was a slugfest for both teams. It’s rare that our group doesn’t outperform the other team the last three, four minutes of the game in a tight situation, and we weren’t able to do that, so credit them. Them playing well doesn’t take away any of our shine of what we’ve been able to do. That’s kind of how we’re wired, where if he does this, then that takes away from something with us … not necessarily. They played better. They’ve got a great program, and what we’re striving to be that on a consistent basis.”