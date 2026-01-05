WATCH: Dusty May previews Penn State, talks Michigan basketball injuries, standout players, more

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May met with the media Monday morning coming off his team’s 30-point win over USC and ahead of Tuesday’s contest at Penn State. Watch video of his full press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan head coach Dusty May

• Opening remarks: “We’re excited to get on the road for our, I believe, third true road game. We’ve played several neutral sites, so it’s not as if we’ve played a heavy home schedule, but we’re excited to see if we can improve our performance on the opposition’s home court.”

• On injuries to two Michigan starters, Nimari Burnett and Yaxel Lendeborg: “Nimari’s on the court shooting right now. Yes, he practiced yesterday, full-go. Yaxel is day to day. He’s feeling much better. I would say he’ll be a game-time decision. We’ll see how he goes today and then see how he feels tomorrow at shootaround, and then we’ll make the decision from there — the medical team. I won’t have any … the trainers will tell me if he can go or he can’t, and he’ll say whether he can go or he can’t.”

• On if players talk about Michigan potentially being the No. 1 team in the country and remaining undefeated: “I’ve heard a few of the guys talking about that as a little bit of an extra motivation, as we’re still the hunter, not being ranked No. 1. That’s not it for me personally, but I don’t mind. Look, we’re all wired differently and we’re all motivated in different ways — some of us intrinsically, some extrinsically, whatever the case. It doesn’t really matter what motivates our guys, as long as they’re motivated to improve, they continue to be great teammates and continue to play for each other and for the win. As far as staying undefeated, yeah, we want to win our next game, so we’re undefeated now, so if we win our next game, then we’ll remain undefeated. But, other than that, I’m not thinking about going into this game undefeated or that game undefeated or 1 in the poll or 2. It’s, how do we prepare? Are we in the right mind space to play really good ball at Penn State tomorrow? Because, look, we all know how difficult it’s going to be.”