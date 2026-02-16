WATCH: Dusty May talks viral Yaxel Lendeborg video, No. 1 ranking, previews Michigan vs. Purdue, Duke

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May met with the media Monday morning ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Purdue. Watch video of his full press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan head coach Dusty May

• May’s opening statement: “We’re excited to be playing extremely meaningful games with conference championship ramifications every single week the next three weeks.”

• On the viral video of Yaxel Lendeborg from months ago saying, with use of expletives, Michigan will beat Purdue: “Yeah, obviously I saw the video. It’s been well-circulated to this point. I have social media. I follow social media, so I don’t have to say someone showed it to me to act like I don’t have it. And I spoke at length with Yaxel about it. The most disappointing part of it is that he feels really bad about how he’s perceived from children and those that look up to him. He said, ‘Coach, I don’t even use that language in conversation. I don’t like the way it makes me look. I feel terrible about it.’ And then obviously how he’s perceived to our fan base and those that we care about.

“Look, it’s a great lesson. It’s one of the reasons he’s here. He wanted to learn to be a better pro. And, to be a better pro, you need to have the mindset that you’re probably always being recorded and, if there’s ever a moment that someone can use that information against you … this is an old video. This is back, I think, in May, right after he signed at Michigan. And, obviously, the excitement of being here, of playing in these games. He’s at an establishment after hours, and they ask him a question about the No. 1 team in the country and he said the things he said. He wishes he would not have, but looking forward, that’s a good learning lesson.

“I can’t imagine that Loyer and TKR and Braden Smith and those guys are sitting around motivated by what Yaxel Lendeborg said in an over-21 establishment months ago. I think they’re killers as is. So, as far as bulletin-board material, I’m not sure that means much when it comes time to execute pick-and-roll defense or transition defense.”

• On what makes it so tough to play against Purdue ahead of Michigan’s game on Tuesday: “The thing that makes it really tough to play there are Purdue’s players, because they’re in those uniforms and they’re old, they’re good, they’re physical, and they have an identity that has been around since I was a little kid. I’m 49, so for the last 40 years, they have this very similar identity. They’ve done a really nice job of adapting to the modern game, to offenses and defenses. They’re a creative staff. They’ve got a good mix of older guys, younger guys, and a lot of them have that Purdue DNA there with them. So, they have a really strong culture and program that has been established. That’s the first thing that makes it tough. With that, you have a fan base that shows up, and it’s part of their routine. When there’s a game, they go to the game; they don’t go to the game because they’re playing this opponent or because it’s on a Saturday at the right time, they’re there and they build their calendar around those games. So, that makes it unique. And then, most importantly outside of the players, it’s the energy that the fans bring. They’re an educated fan base, they know the game, they appreciate the game. They know what winning looks like. Them being a part of it is certainly a factor, where they’re contributing to Purdue’s success on a nightly basis. But it’s an unbelievable challenge for us that I think our guys are up for — and what another great college basketball night in that environment with the quality of players that are on the court. It’s going to be awesome.”