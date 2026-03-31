Dusty May shares initial thoughts on Michigan's matchup with Arizona: 'Two heavyweights going at it round for round'

Michigan Wolverines basketball and Arizona have arguably been the two best teams in college basketball the majority of the season, and they’re set to face off in the Final Four Saturday night in Indianapolis, on the sport’s second-biggest stage.

Michigan and Arizona are similar, two of the biggest teams in the country, that both finish around the rim and protect it at a high level. Each squad will pose tremendous challenges to the other, making for a potential epic showdown.

“They’re fun to watch,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said on ‘Defend The Block.’ “They’re a lot like us, where they have some older guys that have made a lot of sacrifices to win and be in the position they’re in. They’re incredibly physical, they run the floor, they pound the paint off the bounce, off the post, especially on the offensive glass.

“We got a little Segway with Tennessee, as far as their physicality. But it’s going to be two heavyweights going at it round for round. This isn’t a featherweight fight. This is two heavyweights going at it. It’s going to be fun going against those guys, because we have a lot of respect for the history of their program, their current players and their coaching.”

May appeared on ‘The Herd’ with host Colin Cowherd Monday, too, and broke down what he’s seen from the Wildcats.

“I was just watching them, and they do a number of things to terrify you,” May said. “Like us, they have so many weapons. We could start ratting off [freshman forward] Koa Peat and [freshman guard Brayden] Burries and [senior guard] Jaden Bradley, and we haven’t even mention [junior center Motiejus] Krivas yet or [freshman forward Ivan] Kharchenkov, we haven’t even mentioned these guys that are going to play in the NBA, and that’s very similar to the way opposing coaches talk about our team.

“The baseline is the talent, but now they play incredibly hard with great physicality, they share the ball. Each guy does what he does well consistently.

“The way I look at it, there’s stylistically some differences, but we’re almost like mirror images of each other.”

Both Michigan and Arizona play at a fast tempo. The biggest difference is that the Wolverines shoot an above average amount of lot of three-pointers (41.9 percent of attempts), while Arizona takes the third-fewest of anyone in the country (26.4 percent of attempts).

“They put pressure on the rim, and they attack,” the Michigan coach said. “So, whenever they can create a good shot, then they take it. They won’t take the quick threes that we take, which obviously improves our tempo. But they’re a team that lives and thrives inside the three-point line.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to use our three-point shooting as an advantage in this game. But it’s also one of the reasons why they’re so good on the offensive glass — a lot of their misses are soft around the rim, and they’re so big and physical that they’re rooting you under the rim and blocking you in.

“So, they’re going to present a number of challenges. It gives me anxiety thinking about all of their weapons and Koa Peat and the size that they have. They’re a special group.”