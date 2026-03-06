Newsstand: Watch Dusty May postgame speech following Michigan win over Iowa
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan took down Iowa, 71-68, Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Here’s part of head coach Dusty May’s speech to his team in the locker room:
Michigan basketball finishes 11-0 on the road, the first Big Ten team to not lose an away game in a season since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers, who went 32-0 and won a national title.
Michigan women’s basketball is the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, set to play in Friday evening’s quarterfinal.
Michigan star Olivia Olson was tabbed to The Athletic’s All-America list as a second-teamer.
U-M has one regular-season game remaining, set to host Michigan State at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday in Ann Arbor.
Top 10
- 1
Donte' Wright
Elite CB wants to visit U-M
- 2
Roman Igwebuike
Interested in Michigan visit
- 3
Winters Grady
Discusses injury, redshirt, next year
- 4
Five takeaways!
Breaking down Michigan win over Minnesota
- 5
Subdued championship celebration
Time for Michigan to turn it up a notch
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
A highlight from the Wolverines’ Final Four win over Loyola in 2018.
Quote Of The Day
“My dad played with him at BYU, so I’ve known him for a very, very long time. He’s just a great dude. Not only is he a great dude, but he’s done amazing things with the tight ends at Utah, and he’s got the same offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Michigan. Now he’s just on the biggest stage in the country. It’s great to see these guys who I had a relationship with before, and it’s so big time for Kyle Whittingham and all the staff to just get to that level of football. I think they’re an amazing coaching staff.”
— Rising TE Christian Hanshaw on head coach Kyle Whittingham and Michigan
Headlines Of The Day
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rising TE Christian Hanshaw sets Michigan visit, eager to build on strong connections
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan a top contender for LB Brayden Watson before first visit
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Pair of Michigan basketball assistants named coaching candidates to watch
• Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Michigan searching for starting OL, Big Ten Player of the Year race, NBA mock draft, previewing Iowa, MSU
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Newsstand: Iowa advertising ‘court storm warning’ for game vs. Michigan