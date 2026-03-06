Newsstand: Watch Dusty May postgame speech following Michigan win over Iowa

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan took down Iowa, 71-68, Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Here’s part of head coach Dusty May’s speech to his team in the locker room:

Michigan basketball finishes 11-0 on the road, the first Big Ten team to not lose an away game in a season since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers, who went 32-0 and won a national title.

Michigan just became the first Big Ten team to go undefeated on the road in conference play since 1975-76 Indiana

Michigan women’s basketball is the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, set to play in Friday evening’s quarterfinal.

Heading to Indy as the No. 3 seed for the Big Ten Tournament



Preview: https://t.co/zJcw6JwIAz

Michigan star Olivia Olson was tabbed to The Athletic’s All-America list as a second-teamer.

U-M has one regular-season game remaining, set to host Michigan State at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday in Ann Arbor.

This Sunday, it's a Top-10 @bigten showdown in Ann Arbor.



No. 8 @MSU_Basketball takes on No. 3 @umichbball



No. 8 @MSU_Basketball takes on No. 3 @umichbball

📺 4:30PM ET on CBS and @paramountplus

A highlight from the Wolverines’ Final Four win over Loyola in 2018.

Michigan March Madness highlight every day until the tournament starts.



Michigan March Madness highlight every day until the tournament starts.

Day five: Moe Wagner hits the dagger against Loyola Chicago to send Michigan to the national championship game

“My dad played with him at BYU, so I’ve known him for a very, very long time. He’s just a great dude. Not only is he a great dude, but he’s done amazing things with the tight ends at Utah, and he’s got the same offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Michigan. Now he’s just on the biggest stage in the country. It’s great to see these guys who I had a relationship with before, and it’s so big time for Kyle Whittingham and all the staff to just get to that level of football. I think they’re an amazing coaching staff.”

— Rising TE Christian Hanshaw on head coach Kyle Whittingham and Michigan

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rising TE Christian Hanshaw sets Michigan visit, eager to build on strong connections

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan a top contender for LB Brayden Watson before first visit

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Pair of Michigan basketball assistants named coaching candidates to watch

• Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Michigan searching for starting OL, Big Ten Player of the Year race, NBA mock draft, previewing Iowa, MSU

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Newsstand: Iowa advertising ‘court storm warning’ for game vs. Michigan