Newsstand: Dusty May locker room speech to Michigan team after Purdue win

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan basketball moved to 25-1 overall and 15-1 in Big Ten play with a 91-80 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena.

TOP TEN ROAD DUB!



We're back at Crisler to face Minnesota on Feb. 24. Get tickets » https://t.co/QdRy38HQhD pic.twitter.com/CddLDWJZiV — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 18, 2026

Here’s Dusty May’s postgame speech in the locker room:

Won the fight 💪 pic.twitter.com/0Xil4Y8SGo — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 18, 2026

General Manager Sean Magee has been let go by Michigan football under new head coach Kyle Whittingham. Magee had been on staff on a temporary basis through the transition. There is now an overhaul of the recruiting and personnel departments, which Magee reportedly oversaw.

Director of recruiting Sam Popper, who was also let go by Michigan, is now the assistant general manager at San Diego State.

San Diego State is hiring Michigan director of recruiting Sam Popper as its associate general manager, sources tell @On3. https://t.co/AuVHujTUj7 pic.twitter.com/B8FhsiBfC7 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) February 17, 2026

Michigan offensive lineman Jake Guarnera discusses winter workouts.

The impact of @Coach_Salt and the new strength staff is already evident to @GuarneraJake 💪〽️ https://t.co/jJI1rAgBqm pic.twitter.com/bfCF3j5RsJ — Champ Media (@ChampMediaCo) February 17, 2026

Michigan is the leading candidate to end the Big Ten’s national title drought.

Will the Big Ten end their 26 year drought this season? 🤔 https://t.co/2sp2NBoTLz pic.twitter.com/dHTouva85l — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) February 17, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“It’s a different environment, going up there and being in, basically, a bowl. It’s loud. Can’t really hear no matter what game you’re at. I went to the Ohio State game, and that was one of the more electric games, just from the crowd, I’ve been to. So to be able to experience it, especially being from the home state of Michigan, is almost a different feeling, and I’m grateful for it.”

— Top 100 2028 quarterback Donald Tabron II, a Detroit Cass Tech product on visiting Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

