Newsstand: Dusty May locker room speech to Michigan team after Purdue win
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan basketball moved to 25-1 overall and 15-1 in Big Ten play with a 91-80 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena.
Here’s Dusty May’s postgame speech in the locker room:
General Manager Sean Magee has been let go by Michigan football under new head coach Kyle Whittingham. Magee had been on staff on a temporary basis through the transition. There is now an overhaul of the recruiting and personnel departments, which Magee reportedly oversaw.
Director of recruiting Sam Popper, who was also let go by Michigan, is now the assistant general manager at San Diego State.
Top 10
- 1
'Warfare'
Michigan/Purdue nuggets
- 2
The new No. 1
Latest podcast
- 3
AP poll
Wolverines now on top
- 4
Recruiting reset
McDowell on TEs
- 5
B1G power rankings
Michigan on top, Purdue up
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Michigan offensive lineman Jake Guarnera discusses winter workouts.
Michigan is the leading candidate to end the Big Ten’s national title drought.
Quote Of The Day
“It’s a different environment, going up there and being in, basically, a bowl. It’s loud. Can’t really hear no matter what game you’re at. I went to the Ohio State game, and that was one of the more electric games, just from the crowd, I’ve been to. So to be able to experience it, especially being from the home state of Michigan, is almost a different feeling, and I’m grateful for it.”
— Top 100 2028 quarterback Donald Tabron II, a Detroit Cass Tech product on visiting Michigan
Headlines Of The Day
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Elite in-state QB Donald Tabron II talks new Michigan staff, visit plans, decision timeline
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: On Michigan G.M./recruiting dept. shake-up, potential replacements, more
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: From The Road: Positive vibes around Michigan and new RB target TJ Lewis
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Takeaways from Dusty May’s radio show: The play that might be Michigan coach’s favorite of season, more
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Breaking down Michigan’s linebackers: Position group could be biggest 2026 question mark