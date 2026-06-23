Dusty May on leaving Michigan: 'This wasn't an easy decision,' Dallas Mavericks job 'something I felt I needed to pursue'

Now-former Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May has released his first public statement on leaving U-M since accepting the head-coaching job with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. May was officially announced as the new head coach for the franchise on Tuesday, after reports of his departure surfaced one day earlier.

Here’s what May wrote on social media:

“Before we start this next chapter, I just wanted to say thank you.

“When my family and I came to Ann Arbor two years ago, we hoped we could help bring Michigan basketball back to where it belongs. I never could have imagined how special these last two seasons would be.

“You embraced us from day one. You packed Crisler, traveled all over the country and supported our players through every high and low. The memories we made together — from winning the Big Ten to cutting down the nets in Indianapolis — are ones my family and I will carry with us forever.

“What I’ll miss most are the people. The players, coaches, staff, students, alumni and fans who care so deeply about this place. Michigan is special because of all of you.

“This wasn’t an easy decision. An opportunity came along that was right for my family and something I felt I needed to pursue, but that doesn’t change how much these last two years have meant to us. Ann Arbor, became home, and we’ll always be grateful for the relationships and memories that came from our time here.

“Thank you for trusting us, believing in us and making these last two years so much fun. It was an honor to coach at Michigan and wear the block ‘M.’

“We’ll always be grateful.

“Go Blue! — Dusty.”

May won 64 games in two seasons at Michigan, after taking over a program that went 8-24 under Juwan Howard the previous campaign. The Wolverines took home the Big Ten Tournament title in 2024-25, before capturing the conference regular-season crown and national championship in 2025-26.

May is the first college head coach to jump to the NBA since former Michigan head man John Beilein went to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019.

Michigan has appointed one of May’s assistant coaches, Mike Boynton Jr., to interim head coach.