Newsstand: Brian Boesch, Terry Mills epic radio call of Michigan national championship

Tweets Of The Day

Brian Boesch and Terry Mills had an epic final call of Michigan’s 69-63 national championship game victory over UConn Monday night in Indianapolis.

“Terry Mills, you and that 1989 team FINALLY have company,” Boesch screamed.

“They’re in elite company,” Mills said. “Welcome aboard, young men.”

Ian Eagle also had a great call on the TBS broadcast.

Ian Eagle: "HAIL TO THE CHAMPIONS! HAIL TO MICHIGAN! FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 37 YEARS, THE WOLVERINES WIN THE NATIONAL TITLE! AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE IN THIS TOURNAMENT! 69-63, THE FINAL! Michigan is a machine! And they're the national champions!" 🏀🎙️🏆pic.twitter.com/3P1w7ekYJE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2026

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendebog discusses what makes head coach Dusty May special.

"Dusty May is super special and he's a super genuine guy..



He cares about you more as a person than a basketball player which is rare" @Yaxel_Lendeborg #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8WkSsCLJIB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 7, 2026

Former Michigan players traveled to Indianapolis in droves for the title game.

Great time in Indy this past weekend supporting @umichbball !! Couldn’t be happier for the players & coaches. Special team, special season. Thanks for an unforgettable weekend and GO BLUE!!! 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/KTbZlSbn58 — Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) April 8, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“When you bring a group this talented together and they decide from the beginning that they’re going to do it this way and they never waver and they never change, that’s probably the most uncommon thing in athletics now, and it’s a tribute to their character but also those in their circles around them, their coaches, their parents, their mentors. They allowed these guys to give themselves up for the group, and it’s never guaranteed, but for these guys to cut down the nets after all they’ve sacrificed is pretty special.”

— Michigan head coach Dusty May

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel: Elite Top 100 ATH sets critical visit

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Breaking down two potential Michigan basketball transfer portal targets

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Dusty May helped his players rediscover their love for the game – they rewarded him with a national title

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan continues push for Top 100 Notre Dame CB commit Ace Alston

• Jamie Shaw, On3: Michigan, Duke, Louisville & more emerging for top Transfer Portal targets