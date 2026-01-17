Skip to main content
Michigan
Newsstand: Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. credited with more points vs. Washington upon stat correction

clayton-sayfieby: Clayton Sayfie55 minutes agoCSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. already had a great game against Washington in an 82-72 win, but it got even better … at least on the stat sheet. A bucket that was previously credited to Will Tschetter has been awarded to Johnson upon stat correction. He now finished with 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

1997 Heisman Trophy winner and Michigan legend Charles Woodson says Shamari Earls — who’s returning for his sophomore season at U-M — “can be the best in the country.” Earls wears the No. 2 made famous by Woodson.

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is one of 21 top-50 quarterback recruits in the 2020-23 classes to stay at one school his entire college career, per ESPN.

A look at how deadly Michigan’s runs have been.

Oregon will be without its two best players — big man Nate Bittle (foot) and guard Jackson Shelstad (hand) — against Michigan today. The two teams tip off at 4:02 p.m. ET on NBC in Eugene, Ore.

Quote Of The Day

“Michigan called, and that was it. It’s Michigan. You have to go there. I just got here, and I’m super impressed with everything. The facilities are incredible. The people are great. It’s been a great experience overall.”

— New Michigan long snapper Gavin Magorien, a Marshall transfer, on his portal commitment

Headlines Of The Day

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite portal long snapper Gavin Magorien goes in-depth on commitment to Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan EDGE John Henry Daley has ‘high motor,’ is one of nation’s top pass rushers — but injury recovery is a wildcard
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Two new Rivals Predictions for Michigan to land remaining targets
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan RB transfer commit Taylor Tatum ‘snakebitten’ last season but is ‘super dynamic’
Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football podcast: Balas and Skene on portal, Kyle Whittingham’s start, more