Newsstand: Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. credited with more points vs. Washington upon stat correction

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. already had a great game against Washington in an 82-72 win, but it got even better … at least on the stat sheet. A bucket that was previously credited to Will Tschetter has been awarded to Johnson upon stat correction. He now finished with 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

Morez Johnson Jr. just scored on Washington again, adding insult to injury.



A basket originally credited to Will Tschetter has now been changed and awarded to Johnson, who finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds after the correction. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 16, 2026

1997 Heisman Trophy winner and Michigan legend Charles Woodson says Shamari Earls — who’s returning for his sophomore season at U-M — “can be the best in the country.” Earls wears the No. 2 made famous by Woodson.

Can be the best in the country

Goblue https://t.co/zZlrSEFkA2 — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 16, 2026

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is one of 21 top-50 quarterback recruits in the 2020-23 classes to stay at one school his entire college career, per ESPN.

Top-50 QB recruits in ESPN's rankings of the 2020-2023 classes who haven't transferred during their college careers: https://t.co/AZ3FINtRgh pic.twitter.com/ZmHrK4jASi — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 16, 2026

A look at how deadly Michigan’s runs have been.

THE KILL SHOT



This graph tracks double digit scoring runs in games (10-0 or better) for teams over the course of the season. Here's all https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ top 75 teams in terms of runs scored and runs conceded, adjusted for strength of opponent.



👀 Michigan, Zona, Florida pic.twitter.com/YwkqT45OYR — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 16, 2026

Oregon will be without its two best players — big man Nate Bittle (foot) and guard Jackson Shelstad (hand) — against Michigan today. The two teams tip off at 4:02 p.m. ET on NBC in Eugene, Ore.

Dana Altman says Nate Bittle is out for likely a month with a foot injury. Jackson Shelstad still out vs. Michigan with hand injury. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) January 16, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Michigan called, and that was it. It’s Michigan. You have to go there. I just got here, and I’m super impressed with everything. The facilities are incredible. The people are great. It’s been a great experience overall.”

— New Michigan long snapper Gavin Magorien, a Marshall transfer, on his portal commitment

Headlines Of The Day

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite portal long snapper Gavin Magorien goes in-depth on commitment to Michigan

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan EDGE John Henry Daley has ‘high motor,’ is one of nation’s top pass rushers — but injury recovery is a wildcard

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Two new Rivals Predictions for Michigan to land remaining targets

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan RB transfer commit Taylor Tatum ‘snakebitten’ last season but is ‘super dynamic’

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football podcast: Balas and Skene on portal, Kyle Whittingham’s start, more