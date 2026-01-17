Newsstand: Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. credited with more points vs. Washington upon stat correction
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. already had a great game against Washington in an 82-72 win, but it got even better … at least on the stat sheet. A bucket that was previously credited to Will Tschetter has been awarded to Johnson upon stat correction. He now finished with 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
1997 Heisman Trophy winner and Michigan legend Charles Woodson says Shamari Earls — who’s returning for his sophomore season at U-M — “can be the best in the country.” Earls wears the No. 2 made famous by Woodson.
Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is one of 21 top-50 quarterback recruits in the 2020-23 classes to stay at one school his entire college career, per ESPN.
A look at how deadly Michigan’s runs have been.
Oregon will be without its two best players — big man Nate Bittle (foot) and guard Jackson Shelstad (hand) — against Michigan today. The two teams tip off at 4:02 p.m. ET on NBC in Eugene, Ore.
Top 10
- 1Live
Portal tracker
Live updates on Michigan's portal players
- 2
Rod Moore
Update on Michigan DB
- 3Hot
Who's next?
Portal commit candidates
- 4
Navy All-American Bowl
Thoughts on Michigan commits
- 5
B1G power rankings
Michigan still on top?
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Quote Of The Day
“Michigan called, and that was it. It’s Michigan. You have to go there. I just got here, and I’m super impressed with everything. The facilities are incredible. The people are great. It’s been a great experience overall.”
— New Michigan long snapper Gavin Magorien, a Marshall transfer, on his portal commitment
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite portal long snapper Gavin Magorien goes in-depth on commitment to Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan EDGE John Henry Daley has ‘high motor,’ is one of nation’s top pass rushers — but injury recovery is a wildcard
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Two new Rivals Predictions for Michigan to land remaining targets
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan RB transfer commit Taylor Tatum ‘snakebitten’ last season but is ‘super dynamic’
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football podcast: Balas and Skene on portal, Kyle Whittingham’s start, more