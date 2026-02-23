Michigan falls multiple spots in AP poll after loss to new No. 1 Duke

Last week, Michigan Wolverines basketball rose to become the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since 2013, but after a 1-1 stretch with a win at Purdue and loss to Duke in Washington D.C., head coach Dusty May‘s group has moved down to No. 3 in the Associated Press poll. Arizona, which was previously No. 3, also passed the Maize and Blue.

All time, Michigan has now played 40 games as the No. 1 team in the country, going 31-9.

Duke has taken over the top spot, receiving 56 of a possible 61 first-place votes. Arizona got the other five votes. Here’s the full top 10: No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Iowa State, No. 5 Houston, No. 6 UConn, No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Purdue, No. 9 Gonzaga, No. 10 Illinois.

The Wolverines entered this season No. 6 in the preseason poll, their highest spot at the beginning of a year since 2021-22. Michigan is 25-2 overall and 15-1 in Big Ten play, leading the conference and one win away from at least a share of the regular-season championship.

Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams currently in the top 25, joined by No. 8 Purdue, No. 10 Illinois, No. 12 Nebraska and No. 13 Michigan State.

Michigan has already beaten Nebraska and Purdue. The Wolverines will take on Illinois Friday in Champaign. Michigan will host Michigan State for the second of two meetings March 8. The Wolverines won in East Lansing Jan. 30 by a final score of 83-71.

Michigan is the No. 1 team in the country on KenPom, ranking fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency and first on defense. The Wolverines are No. 1 in the NET rankings and were the top-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s early top-16 reveal that came out before the Duke game on Saturday. Michigan is 10-1 in Quad 1 games.

U-M took a “recess” from Big Ten play to take on Duke in the nation’s capital but is back in conference action and looking ahead to Tuesday’s game against Minnesota. A win over the Golden Gophers, and the Wolverines would capture their first Big Ten regular-season championship since 2021.

“It’s not done,” May said. ‘We’re so consumed now in playing well against Minnesota. They’re going to play desperate. They’re short-handed, with five or six guys that are playing significant minutes, and those guys can all play. We’re not really thinking that big of a picture now, as opposed to just taking care of business. We know if we get this one we at least, at worst-case scenario, clinch a share — but I don’t think anyone in our locker room wants to share anything. We just have to continue to play one possession at a time and get back to playing good ball.”

College basketball AP poll top 25 rankings

1. Duke (56 first-place votes)

2. Arizona (5)

3. Michigan

4. Iowa State

5. Houston

6. UConn

7. Florida

8. Purdue

9. Gonzaga

10. Illinois

11. Virginia

12. Nebraska

13. Michigan State

14. Kansas

15. St. John’s

16. Texas Tech

17. Alabama

18. North Carolina

19. BYU

20. Arkansas

21. Miami Ohio

22. Tennessee

23. Saint Louis

24. Louisville

25. Vanderbilt