On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas preview Michigan Wolverines basketball in the NCAA Tournament, predict if they will cover the spread against Howard and discuss spring football takeaways from the first Kyle Whittingham press conference in Ann Arbor.

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