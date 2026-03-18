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Podcast: Live from Buffalo — Michigan basketball vibe check, Howard preview, spring football talk

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie1 hour agoCSayf23

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton SayfieAnthony Broome and Chris Balas preview Michigan Wolverines basketball in the NCAA Tournament, predict if they will cover the spread against Howard and discuss spring football takeaways from the first Kyle Whittingham press conference in Ann Arbor.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.
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