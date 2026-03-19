Newsstand: Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg (ankle) available for Howard game

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg is available for Thursday’s game against Howard, not listed as questionable or out on the NCAA availability report. He was moving around fine during shootaround, which was open to the media and public.

Yaxel Lendeborg is completely fine here at practice moving around pic.twitter.com/2nn9uBbOSy — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 18, 2026

Detroit Tigers television play-by-play voice Jason Benetti, who also recently signed with NBC for national broadcasts, will fill in for Brian Anderson on the CBS broadcast of Michigan vs. Howard and other games in Buffalo on Thursday. Benetti was originally going to call the game on national radio for Westwood One.

Jason Benetti calling Michigan’s game on TV tomorrow 👀 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 18, 2026

The latest on top-25 prospect Davion Thompson.

NEW: Top-25 prospect Davion Thompson’s recruitment is taking shape 👀



Who he’s hearing from most and what’s driving his decision. Straight from him.



Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Indiana involved.



[READ] 👉 https://t.co/1U5f2bVtb9 pic.twitter.com/sXBOMIJthe — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 18, 2026

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady and general manager Brandon Beane stopped by Michigan’s practice.

Michigan is the fourth-most popular team in the country and top in the Big Ten, according to Nielsen.

Michigan warming up to the song ‘Unwritten.’

Michigan warming up for practice in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/imCuNP0WzU — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) March 18, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I know like if we lose this game, it could be the end, and I’m not ready for the season to be over with yet. I’m just making sure I do my best, come here and do what I do every game.”

— Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr.

Headlines Of The Day

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: A 6-hour bus ride and one last run: Inside Michigan’s road to March Madness

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Emptying the notebook: Inside the Michigan locker room before NCAA Tournament opener vs. Howard

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Alabama TE commit Colt Lumpris goes in-depth on Michigan visit

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Intel on Michigan basketball, the Wilson Evo NXT, Dusty May as ‘top three to five coach,’ more: INSIDE THE FORT, PART 1

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ‘They’re about to see how good Bryce Underwood really is’