Michigan freshman Marcus Moller is 'healthy and cancer free'

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Marcus Moller was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January but has received tremendous news in mid-May. The 7-foot-3 Denmark native announced on Instagram that the cancer has subsided.

“After consultation with doctors earlier today, I can now say that I am healthy and cancer free,” Moller wrote.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me and helped me throughout this process. My treatment and procedures have gone well, and I’ve been able to stay positive through it all.

“Now it’s time to move forward and truly get back to doing what I love. The comeback starts now.”

During an April 29 press conference, Michigan head coach Dusty May revealed that Moller was close to being in the clear.

“He has one more procedure before he’s out of the weeds,” May said April 29. “He’s doing well. He actually went back to his club in Spain to clean out his apartment and do personal things, and was able to do some workouts back then. So, he’s doing well. All things considered, he’s doing well.”

The new-look Michigan team is slated to assemble in Ann Arbor in mid-June. Moller is one of nine new players. He’s part of a six-man freshman class, joined by five-star guard Brandon McCoy, four-star forward Quinn Costello, four-star guard Joseph Hartman, four-star forward Lincoln Cosby and three-star guard Malachi Brown.

Moller joins former Michigan center Aday Mara as tied for being the tallest player in program history. He played in Spain for Unicaja Malaga U22 and captained Denmar’s junior national teams. He comes from Espergærde, a coastal town near Copenhagen and close to the Swedish border.

At the 2024 U18 EuroBasket, he led Denmark in points (13.1), rebounds (7.4), blocks (1.7) and minutes (28.1), recording four double-digit scoring games. He has also competed in early rounds of the 2027 FIBA European World Cup Qualifiers, averaging nearly four points and three rebounds.

