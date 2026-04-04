Newsstand: Get ready for Michigan vs. Arizona in Final Four
Tweets Of The Day
Luke D’Mello dropped an epic hype video for Michigan ahead of the Final Four.
The Wolverines and Arizona will tip off around 9 p.m. ET Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will begin 50 minutes after the conclusion of game one between Illinois and UConn.
A throwback to the game-sealing dunk by Jordan Morgan in the 2013 Final Four.
A look at Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg’s blocks this season.
MGoBlueTV’s Ed Kengerski sets the stage for the Final Four.
CBS reporter and Michigan alum Tracy Wolfson with the tallest player in the Final Four — Wolverine center Aday Mara at 7-foot-3.
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Michigan/Arizona Preview
Preview, prediction for Final Four
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X-factors
A player and key to victory
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Yaxel profile
From JUCO to the Final Four
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Preview pod
Sayfie breaks down Arizona game
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Early roster look
Who stays, goes in 2026-27?
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Quote Of The Day
“We play with a great deal of intensity and passion, and we want that to be contagious. I think if you watch our team play, the things that we value as a staff and as a program are the things that they really react with great passion and energy, the extra pass, the hustle plays. If you come to our practice and there’s a game-winning three-point shot, there’s a good percentage of the managers and players not on the floor are running to the guy that made the invisible play, whether it was a great screen, whether it was the guy that created the advantage that led to the shot, whatever the case.”
— Dusty May on Michigan’s personality on the court
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: The Wolverine Basketball Show: Arizona overview, keys to a Michigan win in Final Four
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Watch Michigan basketball practice at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of Final Four
• Adam Gorney, Rivals: California love: How Michigan is flipping the West recruiting script
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Emptying the notebook from Indianapolis: Practice observations, inside the Michigan locker room pre-Arizona
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan Final Four mailbag: Keys to beating Arizona, roster decisions and more