Newsstand: Get ready for Michigan vs. Arizona in Final Four

Tweets Of The Day

Luke D’Mello dropped an epic hype video for Michigan ahead of the Final Four.

The Wolverines and Arizona will tip off around 9 p.m. ET Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will begin 50 minutes after the conclusion of game one between Illinois and UConn.

A throwback to the game-sealing dunk by Jordan Morgan in the 2013 Final Four.

A look at Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg’s blocks this season.

MGoBlueTV’s Ed Kengerski sets the stage for the Final Four.

A special moment for a special team.



MSTV’s @EdUofM caught up with some coaches and players, and sat down with 1989 champion Terry Mills to get his thoughts on the current squad. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/3iodbMm3VB — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 3, 2026

CBS reporter and Michigan alum Tracy Wolfson with the tallest player in the Final Four — Wolverine center Aday Mara at 7-foot-3.

The tradition continues 😂 pic.twitter.com/CAoAUBqyeg — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) April 3, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“We play with a great deal of intensity and passion, and we want that to be contagious. I think if you watch our team play, the things that we value as a staff and as a program are the things that they really react with great passion and energy, the extra pass, the hustle plays. If you come to our practice and there’s a game-winning three-point shot, there’s a good percentage of the managers and players not on the floor are running to the guy that made the invisible play, whether it was a great screen, whether it was the guy that created the advantage that led to the shot, whatever the case.”

— Dusty May on Michigan’s personality on the court

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: The Wolverine Basketball Show: Arizona overview, keys to a Michigan win in Final Four

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Watch Michigan basketball practice at Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of Final Four

• Adam Gorney, Rivals: California love: How Michigan is flipping the West recruiting script

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Emptying the notebook from Indianapolis: Practice observations, inside the Michigan locker room pre-Arizona

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan Final Four mailbag: Keys to beating Arizona, roster decisions and more