Michigan guard Charlie May to serve as graduate assistant at Georgia

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Charlie May — the son of head man Dusty May — is leaving his final year of eligibility on the table to explore a career in coaching.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder spent his first two years of college playing as a walk-on for Johnny Dawkins at Central Florida, redshirting as a true freshman in 2022-23. When Dusty May took the job as Michigan’s head coach, Charlie followed him as a transfer, playing a scout team role as the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 in 2024-25 and took home Big Ten regular-season and national titles in 2025-26.

Charlie May will serve as a graduate assistant coach for the Georgia Bulldogs under head coach Mike White beginning in 2026-27. Dusty May, of course, worked for many years as an assistant coach under White at Louisiana Tech (2011-15) and Florida (2015-18). Mike White’s brother, athletic director Brian White, then hired May as the head coach at Florida Atlantic in 2018.

“The White family — Mike White, those guys — have done a lot for me and my career, and we’re very, very close,” Dusty May told TNT Sports. “Our wives are close friends.

“He doesn’t know if he wants to go into coaching, administration or the agent business, so he’s going to spend the next couple years trying to figure out what avenue he’s going in.

“I told him, ‘You probably need to be an NIL agent with the percentages these days,’ but he didn’t take my advice.”

May told The Wolverine in March that he would seek a graduate assistant opportunity while still being unsure about what exactly he wants to pursue as a career.

“I’m trying to figure that out,” the Michigan guard said. “I’m not entirely sure yet, but I want to see.”

Despite being a walk-on who rarely saw the court in games, May was a fan favorite. Before going down with a hand injury that held him out until the postseason, the student section routinely would chant “We want Charlie!” at the end of blowout victories. After returning healthy, May got his opportunity, appearing in four of the first five NCAA Tournament games.

The highlight moment of his career was splashing a three at the end of Michigan’s 95-72 win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight. The crowd went wild.

DUSTY MAY'S SON GETS A BUCKET 🪣



CHARLIE MAY GREEN LIGHT 🚦#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/WDG0C0s02V — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Just over a week later, the Wolverines cut down nets as national champions.

“I’m getting it [tattooed] somewhere this week,” May said of being a national champion. “We talked about it — we’re getting tatted. We were confident we were coming in here and winning this game. We’re getting a team tattoo. It means a lot. It’s something that we’re always going to have together, and it’s a brotherhood.”