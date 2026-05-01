Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

Michigan Wolverines basketball point guard Elliot Cadeau has earned an invite to the NBA G League Elite Camp, according to ESPN. He’s one of 44 players offered to participate in the showcase.

The G League Elite Camp is May 8-10 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, ahead of the NBA Combine May 10-17. Athletes will participate in five-on-five games and strength and agility drills. A select number of players from the draft-eligible group will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine later on in the week.

Cadeau has until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 27 to withdraw his name from the 2026 NBA Draft and maintain his eligibility. He has one year of eligibility remaining, and could have two of the NCAA passes what’s been dubbed the five-for-five rule, which has momentum of being approved later this summer.

Michigan has three players — forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. and center Aday Mara — that will participate in the combine.

Sources: G League Combine invite list (44 players, alphabetical, subject to change):



Michael Ajayi — Butler

Alijah Arenas — USC

Donovan Atwell — Texas Tech

Nate Bittle — Oregon

Elliot Cadeau — Michigan

Rafael Castro — George Washington

Zach Cleveland — Liberty

Jacob Cofie — USC… https://t.co/GqRrvoEjyf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 1, 2026

Cadeau is coming off a breakout season at Michigan, helping lead the Wolverines to the national championship. His decision to enter the draft was a bit of a surprise, but his explanation added clarity.

“I feel a lot of NBA teams showed interest in me after the postseason,” Cadeau told TheWolverine.com. “I just want to show interest back and go through a couple of workouts, maybe the combine, and just see where I stand from there.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound West Orange, Nj., native averaged 10.5 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.9 percent on twos (71-of-158) and 37.6 percent on threes (65-of-173). His 33.9-percent assist rate ranked 37th in the nation.

Cadeau turned his game up a notch late in the season and earned Most Outsanding Player honors at the Final Four and national championship. In the NCAA Tournament, Cadeau registered 12.3 points, 7.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per contest.