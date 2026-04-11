Newsstand: Michigan guard Trey McKenney signs to return with Wolverines
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan freshman guard Trey McKenney has signed a deal to remain with the Wolverines for the 2026-27 season. He joins point guard Elliot Cadeau in doing so.
Michigan has the fourth-most NCAA Tournament wins over the last 15 tournaments.
A look at five-star Michigan commit Brandon McCoy with Team USA.
Center Aday Mara discusses, in Spanish, his plans for the draft. He will go through the process while maintaining his college eligibility.
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Forward Morez Johnson Jr. may return to Michigan, but will also go through the NBA Draft process.
Quote Of The Day
“Cadeau played his best basketball to end the season, especially after sophomore LJ Cason – who will redshirt next season – tore his ACL just before the postseason. Despite being a former five-star recruit who made a decent amount of NIL money last season, his was still a bit of an underdog story. He was written off by his former coaching staff, and even at times written off by portions of the Michigan fanbase.”
— The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome
Headlines Of The Day
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan building around Cadeau, McKenney as title defense roster takes shape
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: INTEL: Michigan football practice — who’s running with the ones, standouts, more in this ITF EXTRA
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan transfer portal hot board, 2.0: Pursuit of elite target heats up after first commit
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan offers in-state WR/TE AJ Henley: ‘It was one of the best feelings ever’
• Brandon Huffman, Rivals: OT Tye Kennedy locks in new Big Ten official visit