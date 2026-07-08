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Former Michigan coach Dusty May: 'It had to be the perfect situation for us to leave Ann Arbor'

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Clayton Sayfie@CSayf23
7h
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May led his team to a national championship in 2026-27. (Photo by Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images)
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May led his team to a national championship in 2026-27. (Photo by Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images)

There are two sides to Dusty May, who never "dreamed" of coaching in the NBA but said it became a career "aspiration." There's the Dusty May that only ever thought it was possible to teach and coach high school ball (and was fine with that) and there's the one that saw what else was out there, rose through the ranks of college basketball because of his special acumen (and partly because he's self-described as "impulsive") and is now in the NBA.

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