Michigan basketball has 'top-five, top-10 type roster,' highlighted by 'probably the best center in the portal'

Michigan Wolverines basketball is still waiting on final NBA Draft decisions from center Aday Mara and forward Morez Johnson Jr. — both of whom appear to be leaning toward staying in the draft — and in the meantime has completely reloaded in the frontcourt.

Michigan added three transfers, all on the front line, in junior center Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati), graduate forward Jalen Reed (LSU) and junior forward J.P. Estrella (Tennessee). And the Wolverines may not have been able to do so without the success they’ve had with big men over the last two seasons.

“I’ll even rewind the calendar back to the previous year, when you look at Danny [Wolf] and Vlad[islav Goldin‘s] success,” assistant coach and general manager Kyle Church said on the ‘Defend The Block’ podcast. “I think that should never be overlooked, as people tell the story of this past year. The foundation that year one team’s laid is certainly a huge part of being able to bring in that terrific portal haul. Finishing second in the Big Ten, winning a Big Ten Tournament championship and then going to the Sweet 16, having a draft pick and a couple guys scratch the NBA was a hell of a foundation that I know we couldn’t have reached this championship without.

“They created this narrative that come to Michigan, they’ll help you get better, they’ll help you get drafted, they play in unique ways, they play in ways that big guys and unique talents want to play, and [head] Coach [Dusty May] will find the way to get the best out of you. And, hopefully, you enjoy the process along the way — and sometimes that’s an overlooked part of it, but something we take very seriously, making sure the guys are in an environment that they enjoy and can develop.”

It’s important to note that Johnson, who appears more likely to return but still a long shot, and Mara have until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 27 to withdraw from the draft and return to Michigan.

Those, plus that of point guard Elliot Cadeau, are big decisions, but the Wolverines could add more to the roster.

“I think we have 14 really good players that we’re excited about,” Church noted. “Now, obviously, all of them are at different points based on their development and injuries and whatnot. I think we have a very, very competitive roster, I think a potential top-five, top-10 type roster. We obviously still have a spot or two left. If some things break our way, then maybe we could look at one of the best in the country. We’ll just see how it plays out. No matter who joins us or doesn’t join us, we’re really excited about the position we’re in.”

Moustapha Thiam ‘probably the best center in the portal’

The 7-foot-2, 250-pound Thiam averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game at Cincinnati last season, and has the ability to score from all three levels.

Church agreed that adding big men through the booming market in the portal is like “musical chairs,” but the Wolverines were able to find a seat.

“You could definitely be left standing,” Church said.

“I thought he was probably the best center in the portal overall. I don’t know exactly where he ranks, but I didn’t see a name that was a true center like him that had the talent, that had the motor, that had the character, that had the upside. I could go on and on about him, but his size, mobility and physicality are really going to sand out. It’s obviously hard to replace a 7-foot-3 Aday Mara, and Moustapha will do it in his own way. He’s certainly a different player than Aday, but I can’t think of a more seamless transition there.”

J.P. Estrella has ‘similarities’ to Morez Johnson Jr.

Michigan saw Estrella in the 2026 Elite Eight, beating his Tennessee Volunteers 95-72 in Chicago. Estrella put up 7 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field with 7 rebounds. On the whole last season, he registered 10 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per clash.

“That one moved extremely quickly,” the Michigan coach said. “Obviously, when you lose your starting three, four and five, you know you’re going to need some big guys. We saw J.P. up close, got to scout him live in another game and obviously watched a ton of film on him. His size and mobility jumped right out at you. His motor and his intensity and his selflessness. After getting just a Zoom or two and just talking on the phone, his passion for basketball, all that stuff were additives to what we saw as the physical characteristics.

“When you really start to study his game, I thought there were a lot of similarities to Morez, where you have a big strong, is he a four, is he a five, who really cares, he’s a really good basketball player, he’s tough, he has a motor. I think he’s going to be a good jump shooter, just like we saw Morez develop into.

“He wanted to move the process along quickly. He’s going to graduate in three years from the University of Tennessee, which is incredible, so as soon as he wanted to come, we were fired up about it, because he’s going to be a big piece to that frontcourt.”

Jalen Reed is impressive in a multitude of ways

Reed missed most of the last two seasons with two different season-ending injuries, an ACL in 2024-25 and torn Achilles in 2025-26. However, he’s been productive when on the floor, last year averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in six games before going down. He’s been in college basketball four years, was a captain last season and has garnered rave reviews from those who’ve been around him.

“I’ve gotten the chance to see Jalen from afar, watching LSU play and following the SEC,” the Michigan assistant explained. “I was always really impressed with his feel, his size, his touch. He can kind of play like a guard and be a decision-maker at the ‘4’ or ‘5’ spot. He brings some versatility there.

“The coolest thing, which I did not know about Jalen, was since he committed I’ve gotten more texts about a kid and their character from other coaches than I think I have my whole life. Just about every coach at LSU or every coach he’s ever had has reached out — unprompted — with extremely positive things to say, not only as a player but as a person. So, that’s stuff we’re going to continue to prioritize.

“Obviously, [Michigan assistant] Coach Akeem [Miskdeen] had already had a great relationship and certainly signed off in that area. It seems like he’s only matured and developed. Obviously, the last couple years with injuries, you probably have no choice but to fight through and grow as a person. He’s going to be leading the line on some of these injury guys that we’ll put [trainer] Chris Williams to work on.

“Jalen having two years, we hope to get him healthy and just add another key depth piece along the front line.”