Michigan basketball inching toward being No. 1 in AP poll

Michigan Wolverines basketball is No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25 rankings for the fourth-straight release, after taking down McNeese State (112-71) and USC (96-66) last week.

The Maize and Blue are awfully close to becoming the No. 1 team in the country. Receiving 29 first-place votes, Michigan is behind No. 1 Arizona (32). The Wildcats played twice last week, beating South Dakota State (99-71) and Utah (97-78), but the Wolverines are only one point behind them in the poll (1494 to 1493).

Here’s the AP top 10: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Iowa State, No. 4 UConn, No. 5 Purdue, No. 6 Duke, No. 7 Houston, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 9 BYU, No. 10 Nebraska.

While it’s on the cusp, Michigan hasn’t been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since the Jan. 28, 2013 release. The Wolverines were No. 1 that season for one week, falling to Indiana at the end of it and dropping down to No. 3.

The Wolverines entered this season No. 6 in the preseason poll, their highest spot at the beginning of a year since 2021-22. Michigan is 13-0 with its next game being Tuesday night at Penn State.

Michigan is one of six Big Ten teams currently in the top 25, joined by No. 5 Purdue, No. 10 Nebraska, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Iowa.

The Wolverines play at Purdue (Feb. 17), Illinois (Feb. 27) and Iowa (March 5), will host Nebraska (Jan. 27) and have a home-and-home with Michigan State (Jan. 30 in East Lansing, March 8 in Ann Arbor). The Maize and Blue will also take on No. 6 Duke Feb. 21 in Washington D.C.

Coming out of the sixth week of the college basketball season, Michigan is the No. 1 team in the nation on KenPom, slotting No. 5 on offense and No. 1 on defense. The Wolverines are also No. 1 in the NET rankings, with four Quad 1 wins (over TCU, Auburn, Villanova and Gonzaga).

Michigan head coach Dusty May has been pleased with the progress of his group as it not only remains undefeated but continues to blow opponents out. While the Wolverines are seen as the No. 1 team by advanced metrics and the coaches poll, May isn’t concerned with achieving that ranking until the end of the year, namely following the national championship game in April.

“Anything that gives us a little bit more of an edge, we’ll take it,” May said recently. “But we’re not concerned with that at all, not in the least. If we’re number one in April, then we’ll be much more content than we are now.”

College basketball AP poll

1. Arizona (32 first-place votes)

2. Michigan (29)

3. Iowa State

4. UConn

5. Purdue

6. Duke

7. Houston

8. Gonzaga

9. BYU

10. Nebraska

11. Vanderbilt

12. Michigan State

13. Alabama

14. Texas Tech

15. Arkansas

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Georgia

19. Iowa

20. Louisville

21. Tennessee

22. Kansas

23. Virginia

24. SMU

25. UCF