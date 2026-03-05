Newsstand: Iowa advertising 'court storm warning' for game vs. Michigan

Tweets Of The Day

Iowa will host Michigan tonight (8:02 p.m. ET) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the Hawkeyes are hoping to storm the floor after taking down the No. 3 team in America. Michigan, of course, will have something to say about that as 9.5-point favorites.

Official tip-off time for Michigan vs. Iowa is 8:02 p.m. ET Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Paul Burneister and Jess Settles will be on the call for NBC Sports Network and Peacock.

Official tip-off time for Michigan vs. Iowa is 8:02 p.m. ET Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.



Paul Burneister and Jess Settles will be on the call for NBC Sports Network and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/jxGxmrRVKt — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 4, 2026

The Athletic analyst Sam Vecenie has released a full video breakdown for potential U-M NBA Draft prospect Morez Johnson Jr.

Did a full 40-minute tape breakdown on Michigan big Morez Johnson Jr. One of my favorites in this draft class if he decides to leave.



Super efficient on offense. Developing 3-pt shot. Simple game. Terrific mobility on defense. Guards 1 thru 5 in CBB.https://t.co/xzFjFgl2Jk pic.twitter.com/FOSq8Avkeo — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 4, 2026

Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Academy 2027 four-star combo guard King Gibson is taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this coming weekend, with the Wolverine set to take on MSU. Gibson is the No. 5 overall player nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

NEWS: 2027 5⭐️ King Gibson is taking an unofficial visit to Michigan on Sunday for their game vs. Michigan State, source told @LeagueRDY.



Gibson has had an outstanding season for @SPIREHoops and is one of the top overall prospects in 2027.



#11 in the @SCNext 60. pic.twitter.com/MfOX9PXUJN — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) March 4, 2026

A look back at U-M’s Big Ten Tournament championship, its second straight at the time, back in 2018.

Michigan repeats 〽️#OTD in 2018, @umichbball became the third team to win back-to-back @bigten tourney titles 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZouY5mh3dP — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 4, 2026

Michigan players have some fun asking and answering each other’s questions.

Asking the hard hitting questions here 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qux7YR6g3I — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 4, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“It helps that they get a lot of unmanufactured points — an offensive rebound here, a lob over the top for the big fella that nobody can get, the transition because their defense is so good. A blocked shot leads to transition. They’re manufactured, but it’s not like some of my teams. We had to throw 10 passes to manufacture a basket. This team can get them so easily.”

— Former Michigan head coach John Beilein on the 2026 Wolverines (via ‘The HUGE Show’)

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: John Beilein talks Michigan’s Big Ten championship, domination on the road and adjustment to L.J. Cason injury

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting board refresh: Linebacker

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: What Michigan football’s positional breakdowns revealed about the 2026 roster

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel: Top RB target locks in official visit

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball scholarship chart and five thoughts on roster building