Newsstand: Iowa advertising 'court storm warning' for game vs. Michigan
Iowa will host Michigan tonight (8:02 p.m. ET) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the Hawkeyes are hoping to storm the floor after taking down the No. 3 team in America. Michigan, of course, will have something to say about that as 9.5-point favorites.
Official tip-off time for Michigan vs. Iowa is 8:02 p.m. ET Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Paul Burneister and Jess Settles will be on the call for NBC Sports Network and Peacock.
The Athletic analyst Sam Vecenie has released a full video breakdown for potential U-M NBA Draft prospect Morez Johnson Jr.
Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Academy 2027 four-star combo guard King Gibson is taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this coming weekend, with the Wolverine set to take on MSU. Gibson is the No. 5 overall player nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.
A look back at U-M’s Big Ten Tournament championship, its second straight at the time, back in 2018.
Michigan players have some fun asking and answering each other’s questions.
Quote Of The Day
“It helps that they get a lot of unmanufactured points — an offensive rebound here, a lob over the top for the big fella that nobody can get, the transition because their defense is so good. A blocked shot leads to transition. They’re manufactured, but it’s not like some of my teams. We had to throw 10 passes to manufacture a basket. This team can get them so easily.”
— Former Michigan head coach John Beilein on the 2026 Wolverines (via ‘The HUGE Show’)
