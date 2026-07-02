J.P. Estrella to remain with Michigan under Mike Boynton Jr.

Junior forward J.P. Estrella will remain with Michigan Wolverines basketball for the 2026-27 season, he told ESPN. Head coach Dusty May left the program for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, and one of his top assistants, Mike Boynton Jr., has taken over as interim head coach.

NEWS: Michigan transfer big-man J.P. Estrella is going to remain with the Wolverines, he told ESPN, as he quickly bonded with interim coach Mike Boynton and his teammates after arriving on campus nearly two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/TTrdjLJB6R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 2, 2026

A Tennessee transfer, Estrella arrived on campus at Michigan only weeks ago. Impressed by the Wolverines’ development of big men and culture, Estrella chose the Maize and Blue over a host of suitors. He got an up-close look at Michigan when Tennessee was blown out by U-M in the Elite Eight in Chicago this past season.

“They played — which I thought was super impressive — where nobody really cared about scoring in a sense,” Estrella told The Wolverine in an exclusive conversation. “You can tell everyone just wanted to win the game, and that one extra pass every single time was happening. Little details like that stood out to me when we were playing that game and being a part of it.”

Like past Michigan frontcourt players, Estrella is looking to expand his game.

“Just to be able to show a little bit of everything,” Estrella said of what he’s looking forward to at Michigan. “Last year, I did a good job of showing my post presence and my offensive rebounding ability, but now just being able to do a little bit of everything — play a little bit with the ball in my hands, play in DHOs, dribble handoff actions, being able to shoot the ball this year.”

The Scarborough, Maine, native averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game while appearing in 33 contests with 13 starts for the Volunteers in 2025-26.

Estrella was one of the top offensive rebounders in the country, with a 17.3-percent offensive rebounding rate that ranked eighth nationally. Estrella saw 23.8 percent of his field goal attempts come in put-back situations, converting on 67.9 percent of those looks.

Estrella led Tennessee with 4 shots at the rim per game, finishing 65.1 percent of them. He also shot 53.7 percent on other in-the-paint jumpers (2 attempts per game) and 53.8 percent on mid-range twos (0.8 attempts per game).

Estrella suffered a season-ending foot injury after just three games in 2024-25 and was granted a medical hardship waiver.

As a freshman in 2023-24, Estrella recorded 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5 minutes per game with 25 appearances, deep in the rotation.