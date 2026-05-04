Skip to main content
Michigan
Join Now

'High-character' former team captain Jalen Reed was LSU's 'most reliable player,' could be steal for Michigan

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie16 minutes agoCSayf23
Jalen Reed LSU
New Michigan forward Jalen Reed played in six games for LSU in 2025-26, before going down with a season-ending Achilles injury. (Photo by Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

There are risks with bringing in a player coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries, head coach Dusty May said, but there are also potential rewards. This offseason, Michigan Wolverines basketball added LSU forward transfer Jalen Reed, who injured his ACL in December 2024 and tore his Achilles in November 2025, amounting in the 6-foot-10, 245-pounder competing in only 14 contests over the last two seasons. Reed needs to get fully healthy first, but he has the chance to become an underrated transfer portal pickup.

Join for $1
then billed annually
The Wolverine
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan Wolverines coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.