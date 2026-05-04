'High-character' former team captain Jalen Reed was LSU's 'most reliable player,' could be steal for Michigan

There are risks with bringing in a player coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries, head coach Dusty May said, but there are also potential rewards. This offseason, Michigan Wolverines basketball added LSU forward transfer Jalen Reed, who injured his ACL in December 2024 and tore his Achilles in November 2025, amounting in the 6-foot-10, 245-pounder competing in only 14 contests over the last two seasons. Reed needs to get fully healthy first, but he has the chance to become an underrated transfer portal pickup.