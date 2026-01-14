John Beilein believes Michigan still right on track, loss can be a positive: 'I wouldn't be concerned at all'

Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center was stunning. Not just because Michigan finally lost for the first time this season, but how it happened. Wisconsin hit 7-straight threes to open the second half and 15 for the game, with its big men — Aleksas Bieliauskas (5) and Nolan Winter (3) — accounting for 8 of them.

Michigan escaped with a two-point win over Penn State, 74-72, earlier in the week, before losing to Wisconsin, 91-88. The Wolverines were blowing teams out night after night before that, but the dip in production isn’t cause for concern, former Michigan head coach John Beilein said on ‘The HUGE Show.’ And, frankly, the shooting performance from the Badgers was almost unprecedented.

“No, I wouldn’t be concerned at all,” Beilein said. “Move on to the next game.

“In the Wisconsin game, this is a time where you just have to take your hat off to the other team. They shot 45 percent from three, including when 6-10 and seven-footers have a good night shooting. This is [Kevin] Pittsnogle at West Virginia. This is [former Michigan big man] Moe Wagner. When you stretch a team out and you have to guard that, it’s really difficult for other seven-footers to guard on the perimeter, for guys that can really shoot. What the young kid from Lithuania [Bieliauskas] did and Winter, those two guys just stretch it.”

Wisconsin limited Michigan’s two-point offense to 56.8 percent and three-pointers to 32 percent, but the Wolverines were still extremely efficient, producing 1.22 points per possession.

“Michigan scored 88 points, and Wisconsin still guarded the heck out of them,” Beilein noted. “They only shot 32 percent from three.

“Here’s another thing, you know I’m an assist-turnover guy: Michigan had 29 baskets and only had 11 assists. And I am not alluding to the fact that they didn’t share the ball — I’m saying that’s the way Wisconsin plays. They will not help, they will give more attention to individual [defense] and you’ve got to score over me. You’ve got to score over me, and we’re not giving you walk-in threes. As a result, that’s penetration. And, as I predicted last week, Wisconsin didn’t care about offensive rebounds. They got back on defense, tried to set their defense.

“What’s encouraging is Michigan still scored 88. I don’t think you’ll have many times this season you’re going to have two bigs make 8 threes between them in a game. That’s not going to happen. So, take your hat off, move onto the next game.

“I think all the analytics and things line up that you should’ve won that game. But you just didn’t plan on a 6-10 freshman, who I think wasn’t averaging 1 three a game, now come in and hit [5]. It’s [15] points! You can’t plan for that. As a result, it’s just one of those things that just happened, and Wisconsin can do that. They don’t beat themselves, they don’t put you to the foul line too much, you don’t get offensive rebounds against them. They’re just so well-coached, from Greg [Gard] and [former coach] Bo Ryan. It’s the same template, except Greg Gard is playing a little faster.”

A loss can lead to wins

Beilein has been saying on ‘The HUGE Show’ all season that he believes Michigan losing at some point will be a positive. Well, now that the Wolverines have fallen, he still holds the same stance.

“Absolutely,” Beilein said. “I always say, ‘If you’re going to lose, lose early,’ in November, December. And then, I think, it’s really important — and you’re not throwing games — but coaches that have a bad February loss or early March loss, I think it can propel them right into the tournament. But when you go into that tournament winning 10 in a row or something like that, I think you need a reality check before that.

“So, no question about it, many losses can turn into many wins, if you have a growth mindset with your coaching staff and your team. If you’re just blaming people for losing and you don’t grow from it, it’s a different deal. But you’ve just got to say, ‘OK, guys, here’s what we’ve got to do better. If you want to win big in March, here’s what we have to do. We just learned that in the Wisconsin game, we just learned that in the Penn State game.’”

Michigan is out West, having flown out Monday night, for clashes at Washington Wednesday and Oregon Saturday.

“Going out to Washington and Oregon this next week will tell us a little bit more,” the former Michigan coach said. “I expect them to get back to normal, but any of those road games after a cross-country trip are tough.”

The Wolverines and Huskies tip off at 10:40 p.m. ET Wednesday night on Big Ten Network.