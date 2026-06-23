John Beilein sounds off on Dusty May leaving Michigan for Dallas Mavericks: 'A bit shocking'

Prior to Dusty May leaving Michigan for the Dallas Mavericks, the last college head coach to make the jump to the NBA was John Beilein, going from the same program to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019.

Beilein was supportive of May during his two-year run in Ann Arbor, amazed by the 64 wins and national championship.

“I thought Dusty was going to break my record of the winningest coach in like three years, the way he’s been going,” Beilein said Monday evening on ‘The HUGE Show.’ “It was an amazing two years, and we’ve got to take stock in that and the excitement he brought to a program that had finished last in the Big Ten just three years ago. It’s an exciting time.

“I hate to see the situation we’re in, but college athletics is a difficult thing to maneuver right now. While the pros can be crazier at times, it’s an alternative that some coaches just want to consider and do it if they have the opportunity.”

Beilein missed a call from May just days ago and was slated to speak with him this week. This is surely to be one of the most unique conversations yet, because Beilein was caught off guard by Monday’s news he was leaving Michigan.

“I was in the car on the way with my good friend going to golf at Crystal Downs, and all of the sudden another friend of mine calls and says, ‘Is Dusty May going to Dallas?’ I said, ‘No, no. He called me this weekend, but I don’t think he’s going. I don’t know anything about that,'” Beilein said. “We were a little bit in the dark, too, on this one.

“It is a bit shocking, and I’m sure I’ll talk with Dusty in the next couple days, and I’m sure he’s got some reasons. Just shocking based on the momentum we had going at Michigan and all those great things.”

Beilein was 66 years old and had just finished his 12th season at Michigan when he left for the NBA. May, meanwhile, is 49 and was only in Ann Arbor two years.

“I left because I was just worn out,” Beilein noted. “I was just worn out at the end. In college basketball, you’re paid very well, so that’s the price you pay, but your life is really you’re going 52 weeks a year. You take two weeks vacation, and you’re on the phone.

“It was an opportunity for a change from what was really wearing me down. I wouldn’t say ‘burned out’ coaching. It was that I needed a change, and the same thing happened to me at West Virginia, at Richmond — I wanted to take on another challenge. Michigan was a huge challenge, and the NBA was as well. I wanted it; it’s in my DNA.

“I didn’t grow up dreaming of coaching in the NBA. I grew up dreaming of coaching at a place like Michigan. But, after 12 years, it was time, I thought.

“This is something that’s a bit shocking, but I’ll understand it more when I talk to Dusty. I expect to in the next 48 hours.”

The demands on a college coach’s time — much of which has nothing to do with basketball — contributed toward enticing May to take a close look at the NBA, it’s been reported. But it’s not as if being an NBA head coach, which has an everage tenure of about three seasons, comes without stress. It’s just different, Beilein explained.

“During the season itself, same stress,” the former Michigan coach remarked. “I think in the offseason, it is the general manager, the president, they’re doing the work, you’re building relationships. But you sign a guy to a five-year contract, you’ve got him for five years.

“You do get frustrated maybe if we wanted to trade somebody because he didn’t fit but you had to stick with him while you didn’t trade him, that was difficult. When you can’t control your roster, it’s a different set of stress, but not nearly what you go through in recruiting.

“It was so different in many ways, and I will make sure for Dusty, hoping for success, there are things that you have to know and you only can learn from being there. You’d have to be there, and things are changing and evolving. Dusty is going to need to have people with him there that are [helping] and understand the NBA without wanting his job. It’s really important to have the right people on that bus with him as assistants. You just don’t have nearly the time to coach.”