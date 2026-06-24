John Beilein supports Mike Boynton Jr. promotion to interim head coach, says 'I will help in any way they want'

Michigan Wolverines basketball is in the middle of a transition, with Dusty May moving on to become the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Assistant Mike Boynton Jr. has been tabbed as the head coach in an interim capacity, and he has the full support of former Michigan head man John Beilein, the winningest coach in program history.

Notably, Beilein traveled from his Florida home in Naples to Fort Lauderdale to meet with athletic director Warde Manuel while he was courting May, then the Florida Atlantic head coach, in March 2024. He’s since attended games and provided advice for May.

“I can’t believe how my heart is attached to Michigan, the university and that basketball program, because we put so much into it,” Beilein said on ‘The HUGE Show.’ “Eleven years of no NCAA Tournaments, and now we would be disappointed not to go to the Sweet 16. We’ve got a lot of work in that, and so happy when we had Dusty.

“I will help in any way they want me to help. I just want the right guy coaching that place. We do not want a step backwards at all. It’s too great of a university and athletic program. We’re a true blueblood right now, and I want it to stay that way.”

Michigan has promoted Boynton to interim head coach in a move that Beilein is on board with.

“That makes so much sense,” Beilein noted. “It really does. He could go in, keep this roster together. He does have experience. He’s a terrific person, and he did a great job at Oklahoma State in a tough league. It makes a lot of sense to me.”

Beilein has been in May’s shoes, too, leaving Michigan for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019. His tenure didn’t work out, stepping down in Cleveland midway through his first season. He later worked as a special assistant with the Detroit Pistons.

“It was so different in many ways, and I will make sure for Dusty, hoping for success, there are things that you have to know and you only can learn from being there,” Beilein said of going from college to the pros. “You’d have to be there, and things are changing and evolving.

“Dusty is going to need to have people with him there that are [helping] and understand the NBA without wanting his job. It’s really important to have the right people on that bus with him as assistants. You just don’t have nearly the time to coach.”