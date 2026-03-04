John Beilein talks Michigan's Big Ten championship, domination on the road and adjustment to L.J. Cason injury

Michigan Wolverines basketball took to Champaign last Friday and dominated Illinois, 84-70, clinching an outright Big Ten championship. Former head man John Beilein, the winningest coach in program history, has been impressed with the Maize and Blue, who are 10-0 on the road this season with one more opportunity Thursday at Iowa.

“Well, they’ve been doing it all year, I mean, dominating on the road,” Beilein said on ‘The HUGE Show.’ “Look what happened when they went to Purdue — it was a similar situation, where there’s no way they’re going to go to Purdue and just command the game. Illinois and Purdue … there are so many hard places to win. Those are hard places. We had more success at Illinois than we did at Purdue. I don’t know the Orange Krush or whatever they call it, man, they are in there. It’s all orange. It’s amazing. They just controlled the game the whole time, like they did to Purdue.”

The Wolverines’ road success hasn’t come by accident. It’s a product of a combination of head coach Dusty May‘s prowess, good guard play and a roster that can defend at a high level and create opportunities at the rim and in transition.

“Well, to win on the road, you need more than just big bodies,” Beilein noted. “You need to have guards that are not affected by the elements, let’s call it. And you’ve got to have people in there that can get you in your offense, can get people confident, can be resilient through different runs. Yeah, they have a coach who, on the sidelines, if you look to him, you see confidence; you don’t see panic.

“And then it helps that they get a lot of unmanufactured points — an offensive rebound here, a lob over the top for the big fella that nobody can get, the transition because their defense is so good. A blocked shot leads to transition. They’re manufactured, but it’s not like some of my teams. We had to throw 10 passes to manufacture a basket. This team can get them so easily.

“I think that great ability to have leadership at the top and then the back court, and then their length at the rim allows them to just defend so well and get out in transition. As I said, if you can hold them out of transition, you’ve got a better chance to win, because once they get going, you can’t just match up with that. It’s a freight train going down hill.”

Michigan already has a regular-season championship in its back pocket, even with two games to go before the Big Ten Tournament (at Iowa, versus Michigan State), but Beilein wouldn’t advise the Wolverines to take a breather now.

“You want to win it all,” Beilein said. “You cannot change that drive that you have to have in practice and everything. It just can’t stop, because you lose that little bit of an edge, and the players will read into it. So, you’ve got to continue to do what you’ve been doing, and I think they practice hard, they play hard, they got a mature team that I think can understand what’s in front of them.

“Imagine winning the Big Ten Tournament championship, too, then going on and possibly winning a national championship. They’ve got it all stacked up. They would regret it if they get at all content with what they’ve done, and I know Dusty feels the exact same way. You’ve got to stay hungry, because if you don’t, it can all go away in a flash.

“You’re probably not overdoing it. You don’t want to get injuries or something like that, but injuries are going to happen. You still have to practice hard, play hard and just hope for the best.”

John Beilein weighs in on Michigan adjusting after L.J. Cason injury

Sophomore guard L.J. Cason sustained a season-ending ACL injury Friday against Illinois, adding somewhat of a bittersweet feeling amidst the celebration of the victory and championship. The Wolverines still have their starting point guard in junior Elliot Cadeau, but senior Roddy Gayle Jr., graduate Nimari Burnett, freshman Trey McKenney and graduate Yaxel Lendeborg will have to take on more prominent ball-handling duties.

“As long as Cadeau can stay healthy, they should be able to weather it a little bit, because he’s such a very good point guard,” the former Michigan coach said. “But they don’t really have another backup. Cason is sort of learning to play the back court a little bit more.

“You look at his shooting stats … I would assume Roddy Gayle will get a good amount of those minutes going forward. And Roddy is a senior and former, I think, five-star guy. I mean, it’s not even close with the shooting percentage, the amount of assists that L.J. got. It is a significant drop-off if they’ve got to go to their bench, because I would assume now it would go to Gayle having 25 minutes instead of 18 minutes or something — maybe even more. He’s got to make some shots, and he’s got to be able to get the team into offense, etc.

“We can’t have Elliot get into foul trouble or any of those things, because that could be tough. If we lose a Trey Burke or a Derrick Walton or a Zavier Simpson, they were the only point guard we had, unless we had Spike Albrecht behind them. That really changed the dynamic of a game.

“Even foul trouble could get in the way. And L.J.’s a great defender, so they’re going to lose a lot in that. But it is still the sixth, seventh man. They should be able to get through it, but one night when things don’t go well, that could be the difference.”