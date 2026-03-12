Newsstand: Oregon State officially announces Michigan assistant Justin Joyner as next head coach

Tweets Of The Day

Oregon State has officially announced the hire of Justin Joyner, a current Michigan assistant, as its next head coach. Joyner will be introduced at a press conference Monday, one day after the Wolverines will learn their NCAA Tournament draw. Even so, Joyner is expected to remain with U-M through its postseason run.

Joyner spent the last two seasons on Dusty May’s staff in Ann Arbor. He’s received head-coaching interest over the years, though, including during his time at Saint Mary’s, and will now be closer to his wife, Tracy, who’s the head women’s soccer coach at Oregon. Corvallis (Oregon State) and Eugene (Oregon) are less than an hour apart by car.

“Justin has one of the best young minds in coaching,” said May in a statement. “His ability to teach the game, connect with players and build a program the right way makes him a tremendous fit at Oregon State. He sacrificed a lot over the last two years to help build what we have at Michigan, and we are incredibly grateful. We’re excited for this opportunity for Justin, Tracy and Weslee, and I know he’s going to do a terrific job leading the Beavers.”

Michigan is off to the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. After a triple-bye, the Wolverines will face either Iowa or Ohio State at noon ET Friday at the United Center.

Off to the Windy City! 🏙️ pic.twitter.com/0mQXqkZJXt — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2026

Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge is suing the university regarding his firing in November 2023.

Former Michigan assistant Chris Partridge, fired in the middle of the sign stealing scandal only to be cleared by the NCAA, has sued the school.



The complaint offers a window into the contentious dealings between Michigan and the Big Ten. For @espn https://t.co/9gYsD7w36r — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 11, 2026

Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman ask the hard questions about Michigan director of athletics Warde Manuel.

"What did Warde Manuel and the athletic department know and when did they know it?” pic.twitter.com/GViNTBpQt8 — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) March 11, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Joyner and the staff juggle a lot of responsibilities, but his background has been primarily on defense. May’s assistants are not necessarily locked into one role, though, and if you watch them operate on the bench during gameday, everyone is involved in one way or another. The Wolverines have won 56 games over two years thus far, which means the assistants have done a heck of a job scouting and assembling game plans. He’s got the chops there, as well. Anytime you have an assistant who is good enough to be hired away to lead a program, it’s a loss. May has deep roots within the college game and a vast network, though, and likely has an idea of who to consider next.”

— The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome on Joyner, in a Q&A with Beavers Edge

Headlines Of The Day

