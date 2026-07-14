Michigan guard LJ Cason entering transfer portal after Dusty May departure

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard L.J. Cason will depart the program following the departure of head coach Dusty May to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Former assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. has been promoted to full-time head coach, agreeing to a two-year deal last week with the Wolverines.

Cason’s decision means all 14 Michigan players have announced their decisions. He is the only one to enter the portal, which opens on July 15 for Michigan players after Boynton’s official hiring last Friday. Senior guard Elliot Cadeau, freshman forward Lincoln Cosby, redshirt junior forward J.P. Estrella, freshman guard Joseph Hartman, redshirt sophomore forward Oscar Goodman, sophomore guard Trey McKenney, freshman center Marcus Moller, graduate forward Jalen Reed, junior center Moustapha Thiam, freshman guard Malachi Brown and freshman guard Brandon McCoy Jr. are all staying with the program.

While Cason is coming off a torn ACL suffered Feb. 27 at Illinois and will miss the majority of the 2026-27 campaign, he is planning to play once he’s healthy. Before the five-for-five eligibility rule passed, Cason was slated to sit the entire year and redshirt.

“Yeah, we’ve definitely thought about that,” Cason told The Wolverine in June, before the eligibility rule was passed. “Since that has been [reported to be likely to pass], me and the staff have talked. I’m sure by the time February comes, we’ll have a plan.”

That would be to play if he can, the Michigan guard said.

“Of course,” he said of his desire. “[But] I’m just taking it day by day. If I’m healthy by that time and able to play, then I am. If I’m not, I’m not.”

Rehab has been progressing on track for Cason, who averaged 8.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest last year.

“It’s been great,” the Michigan standout revealed. “I’ve had my ups and downs, but I think I’m on my up side right now. I’m back working out, shooting. No side-to-side movement yet, but I’m doing ball handling and stuff like that.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Lakeland, Fla., native credited with becoming a quasi-assistant coach after being injured last season was planning on continuing to help lead Michigan.

“Just being a coach, just still staying aside the roots of our team and all the things that we do, all the formations,” he said. “I might be playing soon, so I’ve got to stay locked in.”

Michigan has nine newcomers on the roster, six freshmen and three transfers, so the returning players have to help establish expectations and a winning environment right away — now without Cason.

“It’s very important,” Cason noted. “It sets the culture so the new guys have something to follow — what they have to do, what the standard is. That’s how we went to win another natty. That’s what we did last year. The guys who came in had a standard, we had a culture set, and they just jelled right in. I think that’s what it’s going to be for these guys, the new guys.”

Now, Cason will help set the culture elsewhere.