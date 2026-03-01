Michigan madness: The Wolverines have been made for March in recent history

Michigan Wolverines basketball is gearing up for what could be a special March, ahead of the final two regular-season games. The Maize and Blue will play at Iowa and host Michigan State, before heading to Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan is a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, as well.

The Wolverines have been one of the best and most consistent forces in college basketball during the most important time of the year in recent history, despite taking a two-year hiatus from the Big Dance at the end of the Juwan Howard era (2023, ’24). Since the 2013 season, Michigan has a 57-34 record (.626) in the month of March, which includes games in the regular season, Big Ten Tournament, NCAA Tournament and NIT.

The Wolverines have compiled a 20-9 record in the Big Ten Tournament and 25-9 mark in the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

Michigan has advanced to the Big Ten Tournament championship game five times since 2013, with three tournament titles (2017, 2018, 2025). The Maize and Blue won at least one Big Ten Tournament game for an incredible 14-straight events from 2007-21. They were bounced in the first round in 2022 (Indiana), 2023 (Rutgers) and 2024 (Penn State), starting a new, much less desirable, streak, but are back on track with last year’s title, which began with a resounding victory over Purdue, continued with a win over Maryland and ended with a championship-game triumph over Wisconsin.

Michigan has picked up key wins in the conference tournament to either boost their March Madness seeding or earn a bid to the Big Dance. The most memorable, of course, was Kameron Chatman‘s game-winning three-pointer to beat top-seeded Indiana at the buzzer in 2016. The shot virtually punched Michigan’s ticket into the NCAA Tournament and advanced it to the semifinals.

Once former head coach John Beilein — the winningest coach in Michigan history — got things rolling, the Wolverines were a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament. Howard kept that going early in his tenure, with U-M going to the Big Dance in 10 of 11 tournaments from 2011-22 (the 2020 tournament was canceled, but Michigan was projected firmly in the field). With second-year head coach Dusty May leading Michigan back to the NCAA Tournament in his first season, the Wolverines have now made the field in 11 of the last 14 events.

The Wolverines made the Sweet 16 or further in seven of nine tournaments from 2013-22, including a Big Ten-record five in a row from 2017-22. Michigan made two national title games in that span, both under Beilein, falling to Louisville in 2013 and Villanova in 2018.

Beating UC San Diego and Texas A&M on the first weekend last season, advancing to the regional semifinal against Auburn, Michigan made it six-straight NCAA Tournament appearances with a berth to the Sweet 16.

“When you get here, this is what you do,” May said last March, referring to the program’s success punching a ticket to the second weekend.

Prior to the run of five-straight Sweet 16 appearances from 2017-22, there had only been two previous occurrences where the program had even made three consecutive trips to the Sweet Sixteen — from 1964 to 1966 under Dave Strack and 1992 to 1994 under Steve Fisher.

Michigan has won 25 NCAA Tournament games since 2013, and that’s with missing the tournament three times. Following the 2022 campaign, that was tied as the second-most among any program nationally during that stretch, behind only Gonzaga (24). Duke (22), Villanova (22) and Kentucky (18) were close behind. That figure is by far the most among any Big Ten team in that span, ahead of MSU (19), Wisconsin (15) and Purdue (14).

Michigan is one of five teams — joined by Connecticut, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova — to appear in multiple national title games since 2013.

Michigan basketball March accolades since 2013