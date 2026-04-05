Michigan mauls Arizona Wildcats, 91-73, advances to eighth national championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball is in its eighth national championship game in program history after dominating fellow No. 1 seed Arizona, 91-73, in the Final Four Saturday night in Indianapolis.

U-M will take on No. 2 seed UConn in the title game.

Here’s a recap of how the game unfolded.

First half

Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg — a first-team All-American — picked up two personal fouls in the first 80 seconds and headed to the bench, an early curveball for the Maize and Blue. Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. replaced him in the lineup early on.

The Wolverines enjoyed a strong start regardless, going ahead 10-1 after an and-one by sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr., who ran the middle of the floor and received a dime from junior guard Elliot Cadeau.

Michigan led 10-3 at the under-16 media timeout, holding Arizona to 1-of-5 shooting from the field at that point.

Michigan surged on a 6-0 run over a 1:04 span before Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd called timeout. Junior center Aday Mara finished a lob and then was the recipient of a nice pass underneath by Johnson, who had ripped down an offensive board following a missed three by freshman guard Trey McKenney. A Flint native, McKenney finished a dunk in transition off of a strip from Cadeau on the other end. Michigan led 16-5 with 14:27 remaining.

Lendeborg checked in at the 13-minute mark, just after Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley picked up his second personal and went to the bench. He splashed a three and had a steal on defense almost immediately after checking in. Michigan held a 22-10 advantage at the 11:34 media timeout.

Lendeborg stepped on an opponent’s foot and looked shaken up while getting fouled underneath. He made both free throws to put Michigan up 28-14 and then went to the bench.

Arizona ripped off a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 7:21, at which point Michigan head man Dusty May, who’s coaching in his second Final Four (2023, FAU), called timeout. Arizona forward Ivan Kharchenkov, a 31-percent three-point shooter, hit an open triple from the left wing, before big man Motiejus Krivas connected on a hook shot to highlight the run. The Wolverines had missed on six of their last seven field goal attempts a that point, and then graduate guard Nimari Burnett missed an open three from the right corner out of the timeout.

Arizona cut it to 28-23, before Michigan answered with a flurry. Gayle finished an emphatic two-handed slam (30-23), Burnett made a reverse layup on a no-look feed from Cadeau (32-23) and McKenney drilled a three off an offensive board from Johnson (35-23) to mark a 7-0 spurt. Gayle hit a three ahead of the 3:21 media timeout to put Michigan up 38-25.

The Wolverines kept on pushing, heading into halftime with a 48-32 lead. Mara was excellent with a personal 7-0 run, before Johnson had a put-back dunk and the foul and made free throw to put Michigan ahead 48-30.

The Wolverines, who were without Lendeborg for the majority of the first half, shot 41 percent from the field, while Arizona was at 38 percent.

Second half

Lendeborg was moving gingerly but started the second half, and made an impact right away with 2 made threes to swell Michigan’s leads to 53-32 and 56-34, its largest of the game at that point.

Arizona answered with five-consecutive points to pull within 17, 56-39, at the 15:40 media timeout.

Michigan kept the pedal to the medal, with McKenney making a massive impact off the bench. He drained two threes, including one right after the Wolverines broke a full-court press, and hit a tough mid-range jumper from the left elbow to put them up 66-44. Cadeau then hit back-to-back triples a few sequences later, placing Michigan ahead 72-45 in stunning fashion.

Mara finished his own miss with a flush to put Michigan up 74-45 with 11:41 remaining. The Wolverines led 74-47 at the 11:05 media timeout, following a runner from Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries.

McKenney opened up Michigan’s largest lead of the game — 30 points (77-47) — with his third three-pointer of the second half at the 10:31 mark. Arizona started to chip away with an 11-4 push, down 81-60 at the 7:33 media break.

Cadeau had checked out at the 10:54 mark after playing the first 29 minutes of the game, with 10 assists to only 2 turnovers in that stretch. McKenney ran point guard duties while he was out. Cadeau came back in after the timeout.

Bradley scored a couple more buckets as the two teams traded scores and misses. Michigan led by 22, 88-66, with 3:25 to go, the game all but in hand.

The lead got cut to 90-73 in garbage time, but Michigan closed out the victory.

Michigan vs. Arizona box score