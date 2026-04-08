Michigan basketball meets with No. 1 transfer in portal, Wake Forest's Juke Harris: Report

Michigan Wolverines basketball has met with Wake Forest guard transfer Juke Harris, according to PackInsider, which reported that “some of the nation’s most elite programs are going to bid on him.”

“The hope was that he wanted to stay close to home, but it’s now thought that he wants to prove himself outside of the ACC,” the outlet wrote.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pounder spent two seasons at Wake Forest and has two years of eligibility remaining. Harris is the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal, according to On3.

The Salisbury, N.C., native ranked third in the ACC with 21.4 points per game, adding 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 55.5 percent on twos (195-of-249) and 33.2 percent on threes (87-of-262). Harris drew a lot of fouls — 6 per 40 minutes (84th nationally) — and knocked down 78.3 percent of his free throws (195-of-249).

A lot was asked of Harris last season, with a 27.1-percent usage rate that ranked as the 167th-highest in the nation. He became the ACC’s Most Improved Player and a second-team all-conference standout.

Michigan faced Harris each of the last two seasons, losing to Wake Forest in 2024-25 and winning in overtime in 2025-26. Before this past year’s meeting, head coach Dusty May spoke on what Harris brings to the game.

“Juke Harris has really impressed me,” May said. “Him and [forward Tre’Von] Spillers, just their activity and how quickly they get to the ball. Those guys can score 20 points each on a given night without having things ran for them, so we’re going to see some things we haven’t seen yet out of Wake that they’re going to present some challenges.”

The numbers bear out what May said — Harris averaged 12.8 unassisted points per game, ranking in the 99th percentile in the country.

Harris plays well in transition and got to the rim for 3.2 field goal attempts per game, converting on 67.4 percent of those shots.

Harris put up 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line, 6 rebounds and 1 assist in an 85-84 loss to Michigan Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Wolverines lost starting small forward Yaxel Lendeborg following the 2025-26 campaign (out of eligibility) and Harris is a potential option as a replacement.

Michigan has also made contact with UNC Asheville guard/forward transfer Kameron Taylor, per KayserHoops, a 6-foot-7 Charlotte, N.C., native who just wrapped up his sophomore season.

The Wolverines are one of many to be in touch, joining Kansas, Indiana, SMU, Texas, Louisville, Virginia, St. John’s, Florida State, Houston, Ole Miss, Cal, Dayton, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Georgia and Grand Canyon.

UNC Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor has heard from the following schools since going portaling, source told @LeagueRDY:



Kansas

Indiana

SMU

Texas

Louisville

Virginia

St. John’s

Michigan

Florida State

Houston

Ole Miss

Cal

Dayton

Maryland

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Kansas State

Texas… https://t.co/ZNsFnz5dtJ pic.twitter.com/YkQ3meY3Sw — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 8, 2026

The first-team All-Big South honoree registered 18.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 34.6 minutes per game last season. He shot 52.2 percent on twos (154-of-295) and 29.5 percent on threes (39-of-132). A high-level passer with positional versatility, Taylor had a 19.1-percent assist rate.